BROOKFIELD – A Hammonds Plains man is appearing in court on a number of charges involving a loaded handgun at an incident at a Brookfield service station.

Just before 11 p.m. June 24, Colchester District RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision in the parking lots of a service station in Brookfield. The drivers got out of their vehicles and began yelling at one another.

A third man, with a loaded handgun in his possession, arrived at the scene. He, and one of the drivers, left the area once police were called.

The RCMP were able to locate the two men a short time later at a residence in Brookfield. Both were arrested without incident.

During the search of the third man, police seized five knives, brass knuckles, and a loaded .40 calibre handgun. Additional .40 calibre ammunition was also found, as was a shotgun round and what’s believe to be cocaine.

Micheal Joseph Hennigar, 25, from Hammonds Plains is facing criminal charges of:

unsafe transportation of a firearm

possession of a prohibited device

unauthorized possession of a weapon in a vehicle

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a prohibited weapon

Hennigar was held in custody overnight and appeared in provincial court in Truro on June 25.

A 22-year-old man from Brookfield who left the scene of the collision is facing a charge of fleeing the scene of a traffic collision under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. He is scheduled to attend Truro provincial court on Aug. 28.

No injuries resulted from the traffic collision or the ensuing altercation. The investigation is ongoing.