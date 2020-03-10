STEWIACKE – A project Barry Braun started as a legacy for his grandchildren has made its way to Stewiacke.

Braun is the founder of the Happy Community Project, created to bring communities together, to strengthen bonds, and give people a sense of belonging.

“I was imagining my grandchildren’s future, and given all the stuff happening in the world today, I wanted to try and change that course,” said Braun, who launched the Happy Community Project in Windsor-West Hants in August 2017, followed by Kolkata, India, in January 2019.

And now, it’s about to launch in Stewiacke.

When a community is interested in the program, Braun works with a small core group of people who go through the training and coaching process.

“They learn how to catalyze on projects that bring people together,” he said. “Through the Happy Community Project, people in the community get to know each other, which leads to them doing things together.”

Braun tried to launch the Happy Community Project in a larger city. He said it was an opportunity to learn what to do and what not to do.

Over a 24-month period in Windsor-West Hants, the Happy Community Project saw the launch of 12 major projects, and others that weren’t already in existence.

“The story for that community then started to change,” said Braun. “It then became a story that affected how people behaved in the community. Before this, there were comments about the community being divisive, ‘nothing happens here’, and it was a negative thing. Now, there are people moving in, new businesses opening up. That story changed.

While his grandchildren live in Ontario and Alberta, Braun is hoping the Happy Community Project will continue to expand.

“I built the project from the beginning with the thought it could be scale-able for the size of the communities,” he said.

One reason it was launched in India was to prove that if it could work in a place such as Kolkata, it could work anywhere.

“And we’ve done that.”

Now, he says, all that knowledge has been taken and put into a toolkit, which any community can then use to bring the Happy Community Project.

Braun said Stewiacke Mayor Wendy Robinson had been a follower on social media, and reached out with the thought that Stewiacke could be involved.

The Happy Community Project will launch March 11, with its first public meeting.

Since November, a core group has been meeting, learning about the project, and the role they can each play.

“We’ve already engaged the citizenry, and we already have more than 10 per cent of the population here engaged in the Happy Community Project. That’s really good,” said Braun.

It’s hoped the first meeting with see residents come with their own ideas of what could be brought to Stewiacke. The core group will help get those projects on the ground.

“People will start seeing real things happening, and we’re hoping it will build momentum, then reach its tipping point, and people will like the direction the community is going,” said Braun.

For many of those involved in the core group, they can remember a time when there were more events and activities happening in Stewiacke. It’s why many of them got involved in the Happy Community Project.

“That seems to be missing these days, and I’d like to try and bring that back,” said Lorna Swallow.

For Judy Stoddart, who grew up in Stewiacke, it’s all about people knowing one another.

“People knew everyone when I was growing up. It was safe for you to go anywhere, because everyone was looking out for you,” she said.

Some of the core members say they don’t know their neighbours’ names, which is also a driving force for the Happy Community Project.

“And it’s not just for Stewiacke,” said Denise Sheppard. “It’s nice to see the surrounding areas be part of it. It’s nice to know you’re included. It matters when you can have some ownership over things in the community.”

“This is the beginning of making our community that much better,” said Krista Young. “We’ll be mindfully making opportunities for others to jump on board. It’s not just for Stewiacke.”

Young said the group is hoping to have at least 50 people to the first meeting on March 11.

“In order for this to get off the ground, we need people, and we need more input. We have our own ideas, but it’s not about our ideas. We need people to come with their own. It does take a community to get a project like this off the ground.”

The meeting will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 11 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Stewiacke. For more information or to keep up-to-date with the project, follow the Happy Community Project Stewiacke page on Facebook.