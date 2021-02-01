TRURO – These days, many people want to lower stress and feel better in their bodies.

That’s part of the reason why two new business owners have brought Cocoon Fitness Pods to Truro.

“Stress and feeling better are big words in life, and the Cocoon encompasses all of that,” said Crystal Mills, co-owner of Sinful Tanning with her partner, Roger Smith. “It’s all about wellness.”

The pair began talking about opening Sinful Tanning on Prince Street this past summer. Mills wanted to bring a health and wellness twist to the salon, so started researching equipment. They happened upon the Cocoon, of which there are three others in the province—one each in Halifax Regional Municipality, Kentville and Cape Breton.

“We all need this. It’s full body recovery and healing,” said Mills, who also owns Simply for Life in Truro and teaches a number of fitness classes.

Smith and Mills took a risk opening during a pandemic, and just before Christmas. Opening day was Dec. 14. The salon at that time featured five tanning beds (lay down and stand up), and only one Cocoon.

Business has been so steady, a second Cocoon arrived at the beginning of February. One tanning bed was removed to make room for the Cocoon.

“It’s really an all-in-one piece,” said Smith. “We have a lot of people that come in that have just dropped their kids off somewhere and say this is their 30 minutes of me time.”

Clients lay supine in the Cocoon, which has a number of features to help relax, recharge, and refresh.

“Your head remains out for comfort, and there’s a stream of cool air on you,” said Mills.

It can help reduce stress, firm and tone the body, and boosts the immune system and one’s metabolism.

It also has benefits for sore muscles and joints, arthritic pain and fibromyalgia.

“When you exercise, your muscles get so rigid,” said Mills. “The Cocoon relaxes and heats those muscles up. It’s very healing,” said Mills. “There are no UV rays involved at all. When people hear ‘Sinful Tanning,’ they think of tanning and UV rays, but that’s not what the Cocoon is.”

There’s an option for aromatherapy with essential oils, and halotherapy with pure Himalayan salt crystal to help “improve overall health, reduce inflammation and helps respiratory issues,” says Mills.

Red light therapy also helps promote cell regeneration. There’s an option for working out while using the pod, and those looking for a power nap can do just that.

“We’ve seen such a variety of people coming in to use the Cocoon. People with psoriasis, arthritis, or even just those to relax and unwind. It’s instant gratification,” she said, adding there are some health issues that should have doctor approval before using the pod. “One of the biggest testimonials we’ve had from people is that it improves sleep.”

Those using the pod can dress however they like.

“Really, whatever they wear to the beach. We also have a sauna suit that can be worn, they can add in a facial mask, or leave their clothes on as well,” said Mills.