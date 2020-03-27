PUGWASH – The North Cumberland Memorial Hospita in Pugwashl is being turned into an urgent treatment centre during the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority made the change effective March 27 as it continues to plan and prepare for service delivery during the pandemic.

As an urgent treatment centre, the Pugwash hospital will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. It will continue operations as a collaborative emergency centre overnight.

Urgent treatment centres primarily treat injuries or illnesses requiring immediate care, but not serious enough to require an emergency department visit.

The health authority is making changes to optimize the overall system’s ability to respond to the needs of Nova Scotia patients. Processes have been created to quickly move patients and/or staff to different surgical centre if emergency surgery can’t go ahead in one hospital due to capacity issues.

The health authority already announced the emergency department in Tatamagouche would be closed until further notice. The closure, which is temporary, will allow doctors and nursing staff to redirect resources to meet the needs of the community and northern zone. The inpatient beds was increased by three, and the primary health care clinic’s physicians and nurse practitioner are continuing to care for current patients of the clinic, as well as patients of community doctors.

Along with the change to the Pugwash hospital, Springhill was also changed to an urgent care treatment centre from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Parrsboro hospital is being transitioned to a family medicine/general practice clinic, providing daytime primary care services to residents. It will not offer emergency care overnight.

Regional hospitals in Amherst, Truro, and New Glasgow provide emergency care 24/7.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) will divert ambulances to these emergency departments with the new model changes in Cumberland County.

In Amherst, the health authority has temporarily closed the inpatient women’s and children’s unit, including for any planned deliveries.

Pregnancy and delivery care will now be provided in either Truro or Moncton, depending on the patient’s home location.

In the event on an emergency or unplanned delivery, there will be family physician, obstetrician, and nursing staff available in Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre to support pregnancy care. Prenatal care will continue to be provided by the hospital’s team.

Anyone unclear about the availability of services may always contact their local hospital. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s website (www.nshealth.ca) provides a complete list of service changes and temporary closures.

Those experiencing a medical emergency should always call 911. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, please call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line also operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.