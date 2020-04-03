TRURO – People in the Colchester East Hants area without a family doctor may soon have access to a new clinic.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is opening two new clinics – one in Truro and one in New Glasgow – for those without a family doctor or nurse practitioner to receive care for more immediate primary health care needs.

The clinics will operate from April 6 to June 30, as a temporary measure during the pandemic.

In a press release issued by the Nova Scotia Health Authority, Dr. Aaron Smith, the interim medical executive director for the Northern Zone, says the clinics are for those who already added their names to the province’s Need a Family Practice Registry. He said the clinics are “an interim option to receive care” other than utilizing emergency departments.

“As we continue to prepare our facilities to care for patients with COVID-19, these clinics will be available to meet the immediate health care needs of those who do not currently have a family doctor or nurse practitioner,” he said in the release. “Anyone who does not have a primary care provider can add their name to the registry online at needafamilypractice.nshealth.ca.”

Most appointments at the clinics in Truro and New Glasgow will be provided by family doctors or nurse practitioners either by phone or video. Patients who need an in-person appointment will also be seen, as determined by the primary care provider.

The clinics provide same day or next day primary medical care for those who have an illness, injury, or more urgent health condition that requires prompt treatment, such as:

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Back, joint, or muscle aches and pains

Ear aches

Mild headaches

Eye irritation and infections

Urinary problems

Asthma (mild to moderate)

Bites and stings

Rashes, hives, and mild allergic reactions

Cuts, scrapes, bruises, and other minor wounds

Other minor conditions or minor injuries

People with flu-like symptoms, such as a fever or sore throat, or a new or worsening cough, should complete the COVID-19 self-screen available at 811.novascotia.ca, and then call 811 for advice, rather than make an appointment at one of these clinics.

All appointments at the primary care access clinics for unattached people must be arranged by phone. People who do not have a primary care provider and who are on the registry should call: