TRURO – Services at hospitals throughout the province are being reduced or suspended as the Nova Scotia Health Authority works to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The move also allows the health authority to conserve and redeploy its resources in anticipation of increasing demand in relation to the pandemic.

As of March 18:

All elective outpatient visits are cancelled. Patients whose appointments are proceeding will be contacted. Dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and mental health and addictions appointments will continue.

All non-urgent diagnostic imaging appointments will be rescheduled and walk-in x-ray services will be closed.

Cancer Care imaging, PET scans, and other time-sensitive exams will continue.

Outpatient blood collection services will be reduced in hours and locations. Details regarding these changes will be communicated as soon as they are available.

All same-day admission and elective surgical procedures are postponed.

Cancer and urgent/emergency procedures will continue.

As currently-occupied inpatient beds become available, they will be held open to create capacity to establish COVID units in designated hospitals.

The health authority says this reduction of services is a planned component of its pandemic response and business continuity planning. The authority is contacting scheduled patients and clients directly, as much as possible, to notify them of cancellations.

A number of health facilities had already reduced surgical schedules for a routine slowdown coinciding with March Break, which helped minimize the impact of the change at this time, although some surgeries have already been impacted.

Information on changes to these and other service interruptions is being compiled and posted on the NSHA website as it is confirmed – http://www.nshealth.ca/temporaryclosures.

“While a reduction of services is a difficult decision and will unfortunately mean a delay of care to some Nova Scotians who need it, we have reached the phase of our planned pandemic response where this is necessary,” said Dr. Brendan Carr, president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said in a press release. “These changes allow our system to be ready to care for others who experience the most serious effects of COVID-19, and to protect our staff and patients from exposure as much as possible.”

The health authority’s COVID-19 incident management team has been meeting since January to prepare its organizational response to the new virus circulating around the world, focused on ensuring supplies and processes were in place and additional services such as assessment centres could be activated quickly when required.

Patients with additional questions about service changes and reductions should contact their health care team or clinic. Teams are experiencing high call volumes and will do their very best to answer your call in a timely manner.

For more information and updates about NSHA’s response to COVID-19 please visit http://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirus.