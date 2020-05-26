TRURO – Programs, services and patient procedures in hospitals in the province are being reintroduced.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority had suspended a number of the services to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Over the past few weeks our teams across the organization have been working on how to safely reintroduce our health care programs and services that had to be postponed to support our COVID-19 response efforts,” said Dr. Brendan Carr, president and CEO of the health authority, said in a release. “We had made significant and unprecedented adjustments to the delivery of health care and careful planning is required to resume services and procedures.”

Since the pandemic began, the health authority continued to offer primary, emergency, and urgent care, including surgeries, cancer care, mental health, and additions support. Care in other programs and service areas was offered virtually.

However, there was a decrease in the level of activity and some services were stopped. All appointments that were booked out to June 30, 2020, are cancelled and will be rescheduled as services are reintroduced.

The health authority announced the resumption of a number of services, including:

Ambulatory (outpatient) clinics – various outpatient clinics will resume, continue to see patients virtually with in-person appointments as required, and/or increase the number of patient visits. The types of clinics that will resume will vary at locations across the province. Examples of these clinics include: wound care, ECG, renal, medical specialty, orthopedic assessment.

Diagnostic imaging – increase in the number of procedures including CT, MRI and ultrasound at departments across the province.

Laboratory – increase the number of appointments as blood collection will continue by appointment only (there are some sites in Northern Zone where walk-in service is currently available.)

Surgery – initial focus on completing day surgeries and outpatient; procedures such as cataract surgeries and endoscopy procedures; continue to do urgent/emergent; and cancer surgical cases.

Patients will be contacted directly when their appointment has been scheduled. As services resume, the health authority will also continue testing, contact tracing and caring for COVID-19 patients. Public health measures continue inside the health authority’s facilities, including social distancing, and visitor restrictions.

The public is reminded that visitor restrictions remain in place for the safety of patients and staff. There have been recent changes to lift some of those restrictions gradually to support patients who require additional support.