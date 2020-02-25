We’re smack dab in the middle of cold and flu season and it’s not hard to tell.

Most everyone I talk to or see has had one or both already. I have heard “this is the worst one yet,” “this keeps hanging on,” and “I have no energy.” Sadly I can relate, as it hit our house, too, and set us back a bit.

I always like to have quick and healthy snacks in the fridge or freezer for convenience, but I was particularly pleased that I stocked up as there were a few days we were energy depleted and the thought of making a meal just drained me. We all know the importance of having nutrients when we are sick so I am going to share with you a couple of easy recipes to pop in your fridge and freezer for those times, and for when you just want a healthy snack or an energy boost. The ingredients used are full of antioxidants and nutrition with no added refined sugars so nothing to feel guilty about while you are on the mend or just snacking. Enjoy!

Banana Pops

Cut a banana in half crosswise. Insert a skewer. Dip the end in plain Greek yogurt flavoured with maple syrup. Sprinkle with crushed pistachios and dried cranberries. Lay on a parchment lined baking sheet and freeze until firm and then store in a freezer bag. Of course you can have fun with the toppings and flavour of yogurt. This treat is especially nice when you have a sore throat.

Vanilla Pumpkin Spice Energy Balls

In a bowl mix together, 1 1/2 cups of oats, ¼ cup each of natural peanut butter, dark chocolate chips, vanilla protein powder, softened dates, unsweetened coconut, and chopped pecans, 1/8 cup each of honey and maple butter, 1 tsp vanilla, and ½ tsp pumpkin spice. Roll into balls and refrigerate for about an hour to set. This makes approximately a dozen balls. Play around with the spices if you prefer something else. Cinnamon and cardamom would be nice too!

Mari Ann Stiles

Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

Instagram – @foodstiles