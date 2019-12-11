Can you believe Christmas is only a couple weeks away?

I must admit, I have never been one of those people who are ready for Christmas ahead of time. I always say, “next year I am starting earlier”… but, I never seem to get going earlier.

Something I love to do is bake for the holidays. My family has favorites that they always request, which I love to make… but, I have over the years taken their favorites and made them a little healthier.

Some recipe variations work out great (and some not so much, I will admit), but this is one of the great ones!

A traditional date square recipe is quite basic with flour, oats, sugar, and butter as the crumb mixture. This easy-to-make and healthy delicious version has oat and coconut flour instead of white flour, coconut oil instead of butter or margarine, coconut sugar and raisins instead of white sugar.

My mother makes her homemade mincemeat and always shares, and since my husband loves mincemeat pie and tarts, I thought I would try something different for him and he absolutely loves them!

Here is my healthier version of a date square recipe but with mincemeat as the filling. It is a lovely festive recipe and I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

Please note: If you don’t like mincemeat, you can still use the healthier crumb recipe for date squares.

Healthy Mincemeat Squares

1 cup oat flour (*see note below)

¼ cup coconut flour

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ cup coconut sugar

½ cup soaked raisins (**see note below)

½ cup coconut oil

1 ¾ cups oatmeal

2 cups mincemeat

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F and line an 8×8 pan with parchment paper.

See note ** below to soak raisins

Place oat flour, coconut flour, coconut sugar, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon in a food processor. Pulse a few times to blend.

Drain soaked raisins, add to the other ingredients in the food processor and pulse until combined.

Add the coconut oil and blend until you see everything holding together.

Add the oatmeal and again blend until combined.

Put 2/3 of mixture into pan and press down well until it is solid in pan.

Spread your mincemeat.

Sprinkle the remaining 1/3 of the crumb mixture on top of the mincemeat and gently press down so the crumbs are smooth and flat.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack to cool before cutting. Store in an airtight container in the fridge or you can freeze some for a later date too.

NOTES:

*You can buy oat flour in the health section of the grocery store, at Bulk Barn, or you can easily make your own. Put oatmeal into the food processor first and blend until it is a fine texture like flour.

**Boil some water, place the raisins in a separate bowl and cover with the water for 10 minutes to soften them. They help to sweeten the crumbs as well as help things bind together better without as much fat.

I’d like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2020!

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

www.rainnaturalskincare.com

https://www.facebook.com/rainnaturalskincare/