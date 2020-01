TRURO – A fundraising luncheon is set for this month to help raise operational costs for the Colchester Historeum.

Heat the Historeum will be held at the Truro Fire Hall on Jan. 28, noon-1:30 p.m. CEP Catering will be providing the food for the event, which will also feature a silent auction, 50/50 ticket sales, and live music.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased in advance at the Colchester Historeum, 29 Young St., Truro.