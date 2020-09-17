TRURO – In true Herb Peppard fashion, a singalong broke out in the park bearing the man’s name.

John Denver’s I’ve Been Working on the Railroad was the song of choice on Sept. 17, especially since the East End Community Association had just accepted $25,000 from the CN Halifax Community Board for upgrades to the Herb Peppard Park.

Peppard, who passed away just over a year ago at the age of 98, was well-known for his singing. His brother, Bill, was in attendance and led the singalong as suggested by Rosalee, Peppard’s daughter. Peppard’s 102-year-old sister, Louise, was also in attendance.

Rosalee wasn’t present at the donation event, however Cathy Hinton, Ward 3 councillor and co-founder of the East End Community Association, read a message on behalf of Rosalee and Peppard’s two other children – Herb Jr. and Lark – and their families.

“We are absolutely thrilled and profoundly honoured by your empowering recognition of the strong CN heritage embodied by the dedicated people of Truro’s east end community, exemplified by Dad and generations of Peppard and MacPhee family heritage,” Hinton read to those gathered.

Because of the donation, “future generations will be enriched right here at the Herb Peppard Park by your support of a vibrant community with deep-seated roots. Dad loved this park. We are sure he would be so thrilled and as proud as we are.”

The park officially opened four years ago, with developer Ron Meech donating the land of the former Alice Street School. The park sits across and just down the street from the Peppard family home.

“Herb was an exceptional human being, a decorated international war hero from the Black Devils in World War II. He was an electrician by trade, an educator, an author, a fitness guru,” said Hinton, just before the donation was officially presented.

However, she says, his proudest role was that of husband, father, son, brother, cousin, and friend.

“He is Truro’s favourite son.”

Tiffany Edwards, left, manager of public affairs with CN, presented $25,000 to the East End Community Association president Deb Pryor to be used toward upgrades to the Herb Peppard Park. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

Hinton spoke about the history between the Peppard family and CN. Bill worked as a car man for more than 30 years, and still wears the gold watch his father, Herb Sr., received after retiring from CN. Herb Sr. was a locomotive fireman and steam engine expert. He was on the first responding train from Truro during the Halifax Explosion, taking supplies to the city and returning with the injured.

Louise’s husband, Russell Fielding, was a CN freight driver, and Peppard’s best friend.

Peppard’s brother worked summers as a call boy, running from station to station and the employee’s houses calling them to work. Hinton says the brother, Albert, also kept the switches clear.

Peppard’s wife, Greta MacPhee, also had family ties to CN. Bob MacPhee was in attendance for the presentation. MacPhee’s father, Fulton, was Greta’s brother, and was the youngest CN engineer in the province. He brought the first diesel engine to Truro from Moncton.

Greta’s older brother, Lloyd, was a hustler with CN, putting in fresh coal and water, while keeping the steam engines going. Her younger brother, Tom, work in CN’s parts department.

“CN and the Peppard family intertwined for generations,” said Hinton, adding Ward 3’s history with CN also goes back decades.

Tiffany Edwards, the manager of public affairs with CN, made the presentation to the community association president, Deb Pryor.

“This is really a testament to CN’s history in Truro and this park is just an absolute place where we can have families safely gather, children play, and quietly reflect on Herb’s history with CN, and how tied together Truro and CN are,” said Edwards.

Pryor explained the money would be used to erect fencing along the remaining two sides of the park. Two sides – adjacent to residential properties – are already fenced in. The other two, however, run along the streets.

“We are hoping the fencing will get started right away because it’s a safety issue for us,” said Pryor. The association also has plans to include archways at both entrances to the park in the future, both of which will bear Herb Peppard’s name.