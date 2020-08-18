TRURO – Heroes and Adventurers has always been a safe space for everyone, so it was important to keep that safety available when transitioning to an online platform.

Krysti Matheson, who joined the group as a player in 2016 and then volunteer in 2017, says it’s just as important now that the role-playing game organization has gone to Discord.

“We are really trying to create a more inclusive and safe space for our online players,” she said. “We are even having discussions on how consent should work online, as well as inclusion of pronouns.”

She said their players – about 30 of which have joined them in playing games on Discord – are able to choose which pronoun they want to be referred as, and their fellow gamers can see their choice.

“It’s really important people still feel safe and accepted in our game space.”

For close to four years, Heroes and Adventurers has been gathering on a weekly basis at the library in Truro for in-person games. Since the coronavirus pandemic, however, that changed. The library closed to the public for months, and, while is back open now, it will be some time before the group will be back to in-person gatherings.

“For us, we’re not looking at physical games until at least the New Year,” said Matheson. “We have a lot of immunocompromised players, or players with family members who are, so we want to wait and see how things go.”

She said the group, which was founded by Jon Hutt, will evaluate in January to see what restrictions are in place in the province, how many cases are known and active, and then look at possibly deciding when to start in-person games again.

“We’ve found through Heroes and Adventurers, some players have made a lot of social connections they may not have started on their own, so by going online and opening these games, the players have that contact, they have that human connection, and they can check in from home.”

But while the pandemic has seen more of the group’s players transition to online gaming, Matheson says there were a number of games already being played online – some of which have been three or four years in the making.

“Since we already had some games online, for those game leaders it was a smooth transition to bring all their players onto Discord,” said Matheson. “We currently have nine different games being played, eight of which are Dungeons and Dragons-based games.”

Some players, she says, don’t care if their games are online or in-person, “they’re just happy they’re playing, and they want to keep playing.”

Matheson says the players only use the voice chat rooms, not video, so one of the disadvantages to the online platform is “you can’t see their faces.” There are some leaders who also use Jackbox, which allows them to play various other games and share them with their players.

Although not all their regular players – there have been about 60 at the weekly in-person game nights – have joined the group online as of yet, Matheson notes their push on the Heroes and Adventurers page on Facebook has garnered about a half-dozen new players. And of course, more are welcome to join.

When Matheson joined as a player four years ago, she says there were no female volunteers within Heroes and Adventurers, much to Hutt’s dismay.

She said it was a compelling email from Hutt saying he thought she would make a great female role model that made her transition into the volunteer role.

“Statistically, Dungeons and Dragons is a male-dominated game,” she said. “Since Jon approached me to become a volunteer and I agreed, it’s now about a 50/50 split between male and female.”

Their players, Matheson says, range in age, with those still elementary school-aged, to retirees.

“We have a dedicated kids’ table, with our youngest players being about six or seven, and our oldest player is 75,” she said. “It’s quite the range. So we have three sections – the kids’ table, then when they hit about 13, we send them to the teen table, and when they turn 19, we send them down to the adult table.”

For more information about Heroes and Adventurers, visit their page on Facebook, or email HAATruro@gmail.com. Anyone interested in joining can also email that address where they’ll be able to get set up with the House Rules, and put in touch with a game leader taking new players.