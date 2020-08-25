TRURO – Hike for Hospice is about to make a return, however with a bit of a twist this year.

The Colchester East Hants Hospice Society is relaunching the popular event with a 5K walk at the Fundy Discovery Site on Sept. 13, as well as a virtual aspect. The event had originally been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was important for us to take our current landscape into consideration,” said Stacey Harrison, executive director of the hospice society. “We want to keep the safety of our supporters in mind, so we created an event where people could participate in person, with proper social distancing in place, and also virtually, for those who prefer to support us on their own from a distance.”

Previous events over the years have been held in Truro and East Hants. The society hoped to add a third location – Tatamagouche – this year. Due to increased parameters around hosting events under the pandemic, as well as limited staff resources, the decision was made to host a single event in Truro.

The Fundy Discovery site was chosen as the venue for this year’s hike due to its size, location, and accessibility.

“One of the challenges of the pandemic has been finding ways to maintain connections, particularly where grief is involved, while also feeling safe,” said Harrison. “We hope to be able to incorporate into our hike some ways for the people of our community to grieve the many losses we have experienced in a safe, respectful, and collaborative way.”

Registration for Hike for Hospice will begin in person at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, and the hike itself will begin at 11 a.m. To register or to make a donation, visit www.cehhospice.org/hike or call the Colchester East Hants Hospice Society office at 902-893-3265.