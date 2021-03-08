HILDEN – Two lives were lost in an apartment fire in Hilden on March 6.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to an apartment fire on Truro Road in Hilden at 6:55 a.m. March 6.

Two people were confirmed deceased in the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious.

Firefighters from Cobequid, Brookfield, Stewiacke, Truro and Bible Hill provided mutual aid.

The Colchester District RCMP is continuing its investigation with assistance from the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal.