TRURO – Stay the blazes home.

You’ve heard those words spoken, you’ve heard them being sung in numerous songs, you’ve seen the hashtag used on social media, and you’ve seen the memes.

And soon, thousands of people throughout Nova Scotia, Canada, and even the U.S. will be wearing those four words on shirts.

Miriah Kearney, owner and founder of My HOME Apparel, took that small slogan spoken by Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and added it to her clothing line. She made the decision to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to charities.

“It had already been an emotional few weeks,” said Kearney, who temporarily closed her Truro and Moncton My HOME Mercantile boutiques on March 17.

“I truly believe that if you shut everything down – except essential services – we can curb something like this, and by doing so I think we can get back to normal within two to three weeks.”

But that, she admits, was a naïve thought. Although she continued with online sales, they weren’t nearly as high as they would be in the stores. Kearney had to make the decision to lay off 90 per cent of her staff, keeping two on to help fulfill online sales.

“I had to completely shut down my production line. A lot of my business is wholesale. I sell to a hundred other retailers across Canada, and they all had to close.”

But it was April 3 when McNeil, in his regular press conference – available to anyone online – said those words – stay the blazes home.

“We had been wanting to do something for those in need during all of this,” said Kearney, adding she had already upped the percentage of proceeds from sales to initiatives and shelters combating homelessness.

“But we really wanted to do something significant.”

She said small business owners, facing the thought of closing for good in a situation like this, don’t often have much motivation.

“You’re more in survival mode,” she said.

But as soon as McNeil spoke those words and Kearney saw it trending as a hashtag on Twitter, she knew that was what she needed to use.

With positive response on Instagram that night, the business owner reached out to a graphic designer Saturday morning to put things in motion.

“We knew it was more of a novelty than something we would normally do with the business, and I thought, ‘we have nothing to lose.’”

Thinking she would sell about 100 t-shirts with the province of Nova Scotia used as the ‘o’ in HOME, Kearney was surprised when 100 were purchased within the first five minutes.

“I kept refreshing and thought, ‘this is next level.’ Something huge was going on. I was paralyzed. We weren’t really prepared for that.

“But I’m also not surprised by the compassion shown by Maritimers.”

My HOME Apparel took the ‘Stay the blazes home’ comment Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil made and turned it into a charitable shirt. All the profits from the sales are being donated to local charities. Submitted photo

The first batch of shirts – only those with N.S. on them – sold out in hours, raising more than $45,000 for Feed Nova Scotia, Shelter Nova Scotia, and the QEII COVID-19 Response Fund.

“My team and I needed to take a moment to re-group. I was starting to panic… that amount would be what I would normally sell in a year.”

Kearney said she needed to make sure, if she brought any staff back, that it wasn’t too much. She was able to re-hire one of her staff members.

She said they looked at the blanks they had remaining in the studio, and they got to work on the next batch.

“I had requests for other provinces, but that wasn’t something I wanted to take on.”

So that’s when the idea came about of using the country on some products instead of Nova Scotia. A lot of the customers who purchased the Nova Scotia products are ex-pats living across Canada or the U.S., or those Nova Scotians now living and working out west.

The second launch, featuring more colours and styles, was almost sold out after eight hours. The second batch saw proceeds from the national shirts raise $10,000 Food Banks Canada and the CanadaHelps COVID-19 Community Care Fund; and another $30,000 raised through the N.S. shirts for the provincial charities so far.

“I think the message of ‘Stay the blazes home’ is really resonating with people, no matter where they are,” said Kearney.

When choosing the provincial charities to support, Kearney said it was easy. Shelter Nova Scotia is the largest partner working with the homeless; Feed Nova Scotia is completely overwhelmed; and the hospitals are overloaded during the pandemic and the QEII COVID-19 Response Fund is in need of masks and ventilations.

“I just knew it was the right fit,” she said, noting it also pulls on her heartstrings when families can’t make ends meet.

Choosing the national charities was a bit more difficult. Kearney said she couldn’t target a specific hospital across Canada. Instead, hospitals can register with the CanadaHelps COVID-19 Community Care Fund, and the money is distributed through them. The money donated through the CanadaHelps organization is also matched by Gore Mutual Foundation, up to $2 million.

Food Banks Canada distributes funding to food banks across Canada.

“With this particular logo, we know how serious this situation is,” said Kearney. “It’s a mass social and economic issue, and it just didn’t seem right to be able to profit off something like this.”

She said customers are buying some of her other products at the same time, so she is still profiting, however none of the profit from the ‘Stay the blazes HOME’ items is staying in the business.

Along with bringing back one of her own employees, Kearney anticipates continuing with the products will see another re-hired.

It also depends on whether or not Stanfield’s, where Kearney gets the business’s clothing, is able to handle the demands at the same time it is making medical gowns.

Kearney is also working with Fundy Textiles and another screen printing company in Dartmouth to help get the orders printed and out to customers.

Because of the success she’s had, Kearney is teaming up with other local small businesses impacted by the pandemic. She’s already working with Classy Cards out of Halifax to release an officially licensed collection of drinkware. Classy Cards is also donating profits to local charities impacted by the pandemic.

To stay up-to-date on when the ‘Stay the blazes home’ products, follow My HOME Apparel on Facebook, where you can also suggest other local businesses Kearney could team up with.