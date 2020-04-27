We hope that everyone is staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re grateful for all those who have stepped up to help us at the shelter to make sure our doors remain open during this time. We are working towards getting government funding to hire temporary staff to keep the shelter open 24 hours, and we just moved to a short-term larger location where we can allow for isolation if someone staying at the shelter were to catch the virus, as well as allow us to increase our bed capacity back up to 16 as we have had to decrease the number of people we can accept to abide by the spacing requirements for shelters.

We moved to the Immanuel Baptist Church for the next six weeks and are now open 24 hours.

We are very appreciative to the people who have reached out to see what we need during the pandemic. It is heart-warming to know that the people who are staying at Hub House are on people’s minds during all this.

Some of our biggest needs at the moment are financial donations, Lysol wipes and disinfectant spray, paper towel, laundry soap, dishwasher tabs, milk, coffee, sugar, meat, and bread. We are very grateful to be in such a caring community, and the continued compassion that is shown for those that need the shelter is amazing.