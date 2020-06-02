TRURO – Over the past 10 weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been adding a new routine into their daily lives – cycling.

Bruce Roberts, owner of Hub Cycle with his wife, Daisy, said he quickly learned the cycling business was going to be a popular one with people, especially families.

“Initially in those first two weeks, we told the staff not to worry, that we would keep them employed,” said Roberts. “It was at the point when businesses left, right, and centre were shutting down. We weren’t busy, busy, but then we began to kick it into high gear.”

At that time, families were starting to spend a lot more time together, and team sports and gatherings were prohibited. Walking, running, and cycling were the forms of exercise, unless someone was lucky enough to have a home gym.

“Our business really started to ramp up. It’s been beyond our wildest expectations. We’ve been very, very busy,” said Roberts. “We saw a huge increase in our bike sales, especially once Victoria Park opened up.”

For a while, Roberts said road style bikes, as well as gravel bikes, were popular. But since the park re-opened, hybrids and mountain bikes are among the popular requests.

“It’s been incredible. We receive over 1,000 messages each week.”

He said forms of communication have also changed in the last two months, with many sending messages through Facebook, email, and even texts, as well as leaving phone messages.

“In a five-hour period, we could have about 30 messages that we’d have missed that still required follow-up. It’s the new way of doing business.”

Staying open through the entire pandemic, Roberts says they did make some changes to how business was conducted. Like many others, Hub Cycle limited the amount of people in the business at a time, and made sure physical distancing was adhered to. Customers had more of an opportunity for a guided one-on-one visit through the store with a staff member. They even created a ‘wall’ at the front of the business, which acted as a bit of a deterrent to having customers walk in and straight to touch the products. When capacity was reached inside, customers had markers on the sidewalk outside to keep distanced while waiting.

They also implemented a quarantine period for when bicycles were brought in for repairs, as well as when customers touched any products they didn’t end up purchasing.

“We try to discourage touching and feeling products in the store,” said Roberts.

A pick-up and delivery service for customers expanded, including those needing repairs, and a delivery to Halifax once a week was also established.

“We’ve been very careful making sure our customer feels safe, and our staff as well,” he said.

One of the most common things Roberts has heard from customers lately is they’re happy Hub Cycle is still open.

“This is a release, an avenue for them to get outside and to exercise,” he said. “It’s stress release, and keeps people sane, and gives them family time. We’ve seen an uptick in children’s bikes as well.”

Being one of very few businesses to remain open downtown, Hub Cycle initially decreased its hours of operation, however they quickly moved back to normal, save from Thursday nights.

“I think we’re on a roll, and the pandemic has heightened people’s awareness of bike training. I expect we will see strong summer sales. Right now, being outdoors and the ability to get on a bike is unmatched.”

Celebrating the business’s 20th anniversary this year, Roberts says this isn’t how he envisioned things to go. He called it bizarre, however recognized it’s the way business is being done these days.

“Half of our transactions have been done on the sidewalk,” he said, noting employees were often able to help customers waiting outside, by taking product out for them to look at.

“It’s certainly been different, that’s for sure, but we’ve been carrying on. We’re very, very fortunate to be one of the lucky few businesses that have seen growth while many others have struggled.”

Mike Knowlton, one of the employees at Hub Cycle, said many families have since made cycling a regular routine with their children.

“It’s been so long now that it’s family time, it’s their routine. They’re very consistent and we will see families in the park riding every day,” he said.

The pandemic, he says, has given some people an opportunity to pull their old bicycles out of their basement.

“When you instill in them it’s part of their routine and to stay active, they will keep that physical activity part of their daily lives,” he said.

Knowlton is waiting for the province to increase the size of group gatherings, so Hub Cycle can once again manage group activities, such as skills clinics and their popular ladies night.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for us to do some coaching,” he said.