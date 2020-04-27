These are extraordinary days. As we are compelled to make a shift in our traditional delivery of Hub Now we will continue to serve our readers in Truro and Colchester County with insightful news and meaningful stories online and on our social platforms.

COVID-19 quickly affected the economy, health, and education system in Nova Scotia. In the face of dramatically reduced advertising revenues, our Advocate Media team has been working hard to come up with a plan to continue serving readers of Hub Now. COVID-19 has forced many of our community businesses to rethink how they operate, and we are among them.

We have suspended the print edition of Hub Now due to business impacts from COVID-19. We will continue to serve, inform, and encourage readers at hubnow.ca. The content you are used to receiving will be on our websites; you will continue to find the latest news updates and stories from our communities. We have also opened our websites, which are free to access when you sign up as a member. We will continue to be active on social media, sharing news and stories.

Nova Scotians take care of each other. There will be an abundance of ways that we are able to show our compassion during COVID-19. When you make decisions about where you are sourcing the necessities of life or a special pick-me-up for the ones you love, put local providers at the top of your list. Locally owned small businesses employ your friends and neighbours.

Support for local media is also important. These businesses often fly under the radar but their absence from our daily lives would be significant. We have all been spending more time at home, consider purchasing a subscription and supporting the businesses whose ads sustain local media.

Stay with us online as we continue to provide updates from your community.