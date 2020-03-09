TRURO – Actually, it’s not our time.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced over the weekend the cancellation of the 2020 Women’s World Championships due to the wide-spread coronavirus. The tournament was to be held in Halifax and Truro March 31 to April 10.

In a statement issued by Hockey Canada, Tom Renney, the chief executive officer, said the decision was made on a recommendation of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer and the IIHF, who has been diligently monitoring the development and risk of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

“This decision was made in the best interest of players, fans, staff, volunteers and the general public, and we fully support the IIHF’s decision,” said Renney in the statement. “Our organization has been assured by the IIHF that it will honour Hockey Canada’s hosting agreement and that the IIHF Women’s World Championship will return to Halifax and Truro in 2021, subject to formal approval by the IIHF Congress. A tremendous amount of work has been put forth by our athletes, staff, the host organizing committee and our partners, and we look forward to continuing to prepare for this world-class event when it returns to Nova Scotia in 2021.”

Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer of Hockey Canada, said that organization’s staff, the local host committee, Hockey Nova Scotia, and partners worked tirelessly for the last 16 months.

“We appreciate all the effort that will help make the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship a world-class event for the province of Nova Scotia,” he said.

Anyone who purchased tickets to the event who may have questions, concerns, or conflicts, can contact tickets@hockeycanada.ca.