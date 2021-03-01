When posting on social media, it’s important to have a consistent tone.

What I mean by that is, when someone comes into your store, or books an appointment with you, they get a certain feel for you: the way you speak and words you use, your personality, whether you’re straight-forward and professional or whether you’re laid-back and casual, etc. The goal is that your social media presence feels and sounds the same as your in-person communications.

Think about this for a second. Imagine if you go into a store or book a service, and your experience with them is fun, light-hearted and friendly. You really liked the experience, so you look them up on social media to give them a follow, and all their posts are serious, professional and dry. You’re likely going to be confused and question why they’re not being true to who they are—whichever version of them is the “real” version, that is.

So let’s talk about finding your voice on social media. The key here isn’t to change who you are, it’s to make your online presence more of who you are.

Here are five tips to develop your brand voice and create a unique tone that’s authentic when speaking to your online followers:

Have talking points – When you begin to think about the tone you use on social media, it’s important to ask yourself “how do I talk to my customers in person?” “In what way do I educate my clients when I’m explaining things to them in person?” This will help you develop your tone. Are you sassy and fun, or are you professional and confident? All these details make an impact on your voice and can guide you when creating content. Voice your opinions, they matter – What things do you actually enjoy talking about within your business? What do you feel the most confident about when discussing? These would be considered your “areas of expertise.” While you can, of course, talk about other things on social media that interest you and may interest your followers, remember to stay consistent with subjects that you like to talk about and go deeper with. Commit to listening and learning – It’s always important to listen and learn from your followers. Don’t change your online personality or subjects of discussion to match theirs if it doesn’t feel true to you, but let them help guide you towards a brand voice that is both influential and authentic to you. Have patience and take your time – Don’t be discouraged if you don’t find your brand voice right away. There are many, many brands and professionals who, if you’ve been following them for a while, you’ve likely notice they have changed and altered their brand voice over a period of time. That’s because it takes a while to establish your tone and become known for something distinct. Use this time to explore who you want to be/what kind of a brand you want to be known as; let yourself try new things and don’t be afraid to make adjustments if something doesn’t feel authentic to you. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes—a lot of this is trial and error – The most important thing you can do in business is trust your instincts. Take note of things that work and be flexible to make changes when things don’t. Instagram Stories are a great place for trying new things, since they only last for 24 hours. And if something doesn’t end up working, don’t worry. People have short attention spans and have likely already moved onto something else.

And finally, to wrap this up, here are three dos to integrate into your social media posting and three don’ts to leave behind.

DO:

Speak your mind – If people follow you, no matter what the amount is, then you have influence. Remember to share the things you love, the things that are important to you, and the things you want to change.

Respond to comments and messages – If your followers have taken the time to stop their scroll and leave a comment, then you better take the time to respond to them. Social media is all about creating community and being social. Don’t shy away from having thoughtful and fun conversations with your followers.

Remember to spell check – We all make mistakes, but nothing screams unprofessional like spelling errors and autocorrected words that don’t actually fit with what you were trying to say. Take your time to go through every caption before you hit publish.

DON’T:

Write super long captions – This is a hard one for me because I like giving as much information as possible. Try to keep things to the point, and don’t spill your caption over into the comments. If you go too long, the important point you were trying to make is likely not going to be read.

Avoid writing any caption at all – We all love to share a great photo, funny meme or inspirational quote, right? But even though the image may speak for itself, it’s still good to add something in the caption to give the post context.

Forget to attribute or give others credit – If you’re resharing someone else’s work, remember to credit the original artist/writer/etc. This not only keeps you safe from unfairly sharing and mistakenly taking credit for someone else’s work, but also opens the opportunity for them to see the tag and check you out.

In summary, building your brand’s voice on social media is an extremely important aspect of your business in today’s social media-driven society. With constant online communication taking place everywhere—through posts, within comments, in stories, in direct messages, etc.—your brand voice can be even more influential than your product or service. Getting it right in a way that feels good to you and the future of your brand is critical to your online success.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions regarding your brand voice for social media, your website, your email newsletters, etc. Try to follow along with the tips and guidelines listed above, and most importantly, keep it authentic to you.

Danielle Crowell

Web Designer & Content Creator, Websites with Danielle

www.websiteswithdanielle.com

Find me on Facebook or Instagram: @websiteswithdanielle