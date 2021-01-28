Hi, I’m Danielle Crowell, the web designer and content creator behind Websites with Danielle.

I am excited to be kicking off 2021 with a new column dedicated to helping business owners enhance their online presence, increase their profits through online sales and bookings, and feel like they can take on this “new normal” of online marketing with confidence and ease.

If you’re a business owner, then you know 2020 was truly the year of online sales.

Did you shift your business to selling your products online so you still had a source of sales and revenue when foot traffic decreased? If so, great, and good for you! The businesses that will last through hardships like the one we’ve been facing are the ones that are willing to pivot and adjust based on where the market is going.

So now… how have you been marketing your new eCommerce platform? Did you launch your online store, only to hear crickets? That is what we will discuss in this month’s column.

Five tips to market your online store

Optimize your online store before hitting publish – Before you hit publish and start shouting about your online store from the rooftops (or in this case, on social media), first ask yourself the questions, ‘Is my online store completely ready? Have I gone through and checked everything, like ensuring my payment provider and shipping rates are set up, and have I done a ‘demo purchase’ to see what it’s like to make a sale through my website?’ If the answer to any of those questions is no, then there’s a little bit of homework to do before you begin to promote your online store. Not only should you be double-checking on those obvious, yet easy-to-overlook things, but there are three other things to check before promoting:

Check that your overall shop and individual product pages aren’t too busy or distracting. When you go on your online store, does it seem like there are a bunch of different things to look at, click, or pay attention to that could distract you from the purchase? If so, ask yourself if you really need them.

How is the mobile experience? The majority of customers are shopping from their mobile devices these days, so it’s important to open your online store up on your mobile device and see what the experience is like.

Are the product images clear, bright, and appealing? Your customer is purchasing based on your product image and description, so it’s important to make sure the image shows the angles of the product, has good lighting, and is appealing to the product. For the product description, think of everything the customer generally asks or could ask when shopping in-store, and try to include that in the description.

Put your URL everywhere – In order for people to visit and shop on your online store, they need to know about it and be able to find the link. Put your online store’s URL in places like your social media bios, email newsletters and signatures, and share it on any networking groups you may be a part of so they know about it too and can help spread the word

Use creative marketing to bring traffic to your online store – The idea here is to get creative. The potential is limitless, really, but here are some ideas to get you started:

Use Instagram Stories to entice followers to go check out your online store. Think fun “unpacking” videos when new inventory arrives, or behind-the-scenes of getting orders ready to ship/be delivered/pickup, or highlight new products or customer/staff favourites, etc.

Guest blog posts. If you have a blog feature on your online store, then ask someone with influence to write a guest blog post for your site, on a topic related to your products/industry. Ask them to share the link with their followers (since, after all, it’s their work they get to show off), and you’ll increase the amount of potential traffic going to check out your site. *Make sure that your ‘shop’ section is either featured in the blog, or very easily accessed so that people who go to read the blog post will inevitably visit the shop, too.

Make videos. Video is king these days, as we’ve all seen with the growth of TikTok and Instagram Reels. Use video to your advantage to show off your store (similar to the tips above for Instagram Stories) and share on your social media accounts.

Utilize your email newsletter list. If you have been collecting emails of past/present and potential customers, good for you. If not, then it’s time to get started. Use your email list to send out promotions when new products arrive, when there’s a sale, or when there’s something seasonal or something somehow related to your products happening (ex: you sell umbrellas and rain is in the forecast).

Plan multiple launches and create marketing campaigns around them – Once again, it’s time to get creative. Think of different upcoming things happening in your business, the season, the holidays, etc., and plan campaigns around them. Think big and small here to always keep momentum going.

Here are some examples for big launches: change in season, meaning new inventory and previous season sales, major upcoming holidays focused on gift-giving, etc.

Here are some examples for small launches: something happening in the media that somehow relates to your products, changes in weather that relates to your products, staff birthdays to do fun promos on their favourite products, etc.

The main thing here is to try different things to keep your customers engaged/returning, and to appeal to new customers. See what works and what doesn’t and continuously pivot your strategies accordingly.

When in doubt, use promo codes – Everyone loves a good promo code, right? Whether you offer free shipping, or a discount when customers spend over $X, or just a site-wide promo code in general, any sort of an enticing discount is a great way to drive traffic to your online store.

One idea to help build your email list is to set a discount code for anyone who signs up for your email list (promo code is then emailed to them). That way, you’re getting a new customer and a new email subscriber to promote all your upcoming exciting things to.

While there are a variety of different ways to promote your online store, the most important thing is to consider what is manageable for you (or to hire someone who can handle it for you), and what will be most appealing to your ideal customer base and market.

I always recommend to pay attention to fun national holidays, keep an open mind and be creative with how your products could be promoted, and be consistent with your marketing efforts.

The fear of small businesses closing was very real in 2020, yet we all saw how many people were committed to shopping and supporting local. We all want to see you succeed, so make sure you’re consistently telling us how we can support you.

I look forward to chatting with you again next month. In the meantime, feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Danielle Crowell

Web Designer & Content Creator, Websites with Danielle

www.websiteswithdanielle.com

Find me on Facebook or Instagram: @websiteswithdanielle