As a designer with a background in sales and marketing, I often create a lot of marketing funnels for my clients.

If you’re not sure what a marketing funnel is, it’s basically the steps to take your prospective customer through the journey of getting to know you/your business and, ideally, making their first purchase—automatically, without you needing to lift a finger. This can look like automated email marketing funnels, sales pages, automated social media series and more.

If you’re interested in learning about how you can make selling easier, let’s take a deep dive!

You may be asking, how does a campaign come together?

First, determine your objective. For example, if you want to promote a particular product and create a unique buying experience, you can create materials to support buyers who purchased the product (like “how to use it,” “recommended recipes that work well with it,” etc.). Or, perhaps you’re a service-based business and you want to build credibility with potential clients. You can create an automated series that introduces you, showcases your services, features client testimonials, etc.

I’m a big fan of automated email marketing campaigns. Here are some examples of items involved in that:

1. Landing page – this can be a different link from your main website, or simply a page on your website where users give their email address in exchange for more information about the offer.

2. Opt-in offer – This is the free content you will give your subscribers to get them to subscribe. (For example, you give them something free and helpful in exchange for their email.)

3. Autoresponder series – These are the series of emails the user will receive that serve to educate, inform and prompt the user to buy, book or take another desired action.

Note: You can create these items in any order, but I often start with the item I’m giving away to subscribers to influence how I build the rest of the marketing, since that design informs the look and feel for the rest of the materials.

Design your opt-in offer

If you’re giving away a downloadable item like an eBook or PDF, take your time to really craft something that people will use and benefit from. With every touchpoint you create, you’re connecting with your audience—and whether they purchase now or later (or simply share your work with others), you want to give them the best experience of YOU possible. These offers are often one of the best things you can create for quality lead-generation, and we all know that first impressions are so important.

Pro tip #1: Choose a simple palette and one strong image

I usually start the design by selecting a great image; either one of the product or person/business, or something that inspires what the opt-in offer represents. This image then inspires the colour palette for the campaign. I find if you stick to just one or two primary colours and fonts, you’ll end up with a more refined end product.

Pro tip #2: Use a template to get you started

If you want an easy way to create a printable (such as a PDF guidebook), I’m a big fan of modifying pre-made templates. Canva is a great place to find templates for a variety of things (and it’s free!).

Pro tip #3: Make it timeless

If you plan to use this as an evergreen download (meaning it’s always on your site and something you use again and again), make sure freebie/email series/etc. doesn’t mention any specific dates, holidays, etc. Keeping materials “timeless” means you don’t have to update or remove content on a regular basis. (But if you plan to use it for a specific timeframe, like a holiday promotion, then obviously this rule doesn’t apply.)

Pro tip #4: Design something once—and reuse it as much as possible

Make life easier by using the same header graphic and logo in all communications. This also maintains design and brand consistency. Design it once, then use the design throughout your various materials. Keep in mind that most digital spaces (such as social media banners and newsletter headers) require horizontal orientation, so plan your design accordingly. Want brand consistency but also creativity? If you’re working with a graphic designer, ask them to do various sizes and layouts, and perhaps even colour schemes within your brand palette.

Design your landing page

Keep landing pages as simple as possible. I often recommend removing any unnecessary pieces, such as website navigation, or headers and footers (and definitely remove any sidebars or other distractions). The goal is to get the user to take one action (typically to sign up for the offer).

Pro tip: Keep your URL as simple as possible

If you’re using a page on your website as your landing page, add it to your domain like www.yourdomain.com/ashortnameforyouroffer. If you’re using a landing page on another program, such as through your email newsletter service provider, they usually have the option to change the landing page link. It may start off like www.mailchimp.com/202026726022672670260267, but you can change it to something like www.mailchimp.com/ashortnameforyouroffer.

Create your automation sequence

Next, we needed to create series of emails to educate and inform the subscriber.

I use Mailchimp for most of the automation sequences I create, but any modern email marketing tool will allow you to create an autoresponder series.

As an example, the first email gives the user the download you promised on the landing page, as well as additional places to get support and guidance. A day later, a second email shares an educational video. A day later, a third email introduces your business/you/your “why” behind creating the product/service. A day later, a fourth email introduces the offer to purchase the product or book the service. Then additional emails continue to support and educate the user as desired/applicable. Try to remember the concept to give, give, give, sell—then give, give, give, sell, and repeat.

Pro tip #1: Keep it easy to use

Coloured buttons are always a hit. These are clear CTA (call to action) buttons to get the user to do something (like download the guide, buy the kit, or join the Facebook group, etc.). Use colours within your brand’s palette that match your overall design and make sure they’re easily visible. This makes the button pop to ensure it’s not missed within the scroll.

Pro tip #2: Don’t be afraid to repeat yourself

People miss emails or delete things by accident. Or sometimes they just need to see things a few times. I recommend making sure to link the product/service you’re selling and the freebie in every email communication, that way you’re not making it hard for the user to find the info they need and it will help boost your desired results.

Test, launch and review

Always make sure to go through every part of your funnel to verify everything is working as expected! Test links and make sure users are getting your downloads.

Once you’ve gotten some traffic to go through your funnel, you’ll be able to review your data and analytics. You can then find out what (and when) people are clicking and buying. With that important information, you’ll be able to revise and refine your funnel.

The idea of “making money while you sleep” is real. You can set up a system that builds your credibility, promotes your products and services, and more. You can do this. If you need any assistance with this, or have any questions, please feel free to contact me at any time. My email is hello@websiteswithdanielle.com.

Danielle Crowell

Web Designer & Content Creator, Websites with Danielle

www.websiteswithdanielle.com

Find me on Facebook or Instagram: @websiteswithdanielle