LOWER ONSLOW – Questions remain surrounding an incident at the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade hall on April 19.

In a post to the fire brigade’s Facebook page, the brigade confirms a shooting at the hall around 10:30 a.m. that Sunday, “and the gunfire caused considerable damage to our property, including taking one of our trucks out of service,” the post reads.

At the time, the fire brigade had coordinated with EMO to use the hall as a registration centre for evacuees from the Portapique Beach area. Residents were evacuated as a man was on a shooting spree that began in that area and ended in Enfield more than 12 hours after it started. Residents were able to use the hall to take a break, register, and get information on the Red Cross and hotel accommodations.

“There was an RCMP officer and cruiser staged on our property to assist with evacuee registration plus there were several other people on scene,” the post continues. “Our video surveillance does not capture the shooters but does show two people who appear to be RCMP officers enter our property, one to the front and one to the rear.”

One of those people, says the post, enters the hall at the front of the building, however no one inside spoke with the person/people resembling officers “so we can not confirm why they were there.

“No one identified themselves as an RCMP officer. They left our property shortly after the gunfire.”

The brigade says they’ve been contacted by the province’s Serious Incident Response Team and they are cooperating with their ongoing investigation.

“Fortunately no one was physically injured.”

Pat Curran, the interim director of the Serious Incident Response Team, confirmed the independent team is investigating that matter as one of two involving officers in relation to the weekend’s mass shooting.

“I can say both officers discharged their firearms,” he said, adding he has confirmed the two are RCMP officers, but wouldn’t disclose their identities.

“At that time, the suspect in the string of events wasn’t there at that point, or that we know of,” he added.

While the investigation into the matter continues and there were no injuries reported, Curran says the team has “no idea what it was they were shooting at.”