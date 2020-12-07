TRURO – An inmate is being charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at the Nova Institute for Women on Dec. 5.

Truro Police Service responded to the incident at the James Street facility shortly after 5 p.m.

The 31-year-old inmate is also facing weapons-related charges; she is expected to appear in Truro provincial court on Dec. 7.

A 39-year-old inmate received numerous stab wounds in the incident. She had been transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre and has since been released from hospital.

Colchester RCMP Forensic Identification Service assisted in the investigation.

The Truro Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate.