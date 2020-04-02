VALLEY – Three employees at the J.D. Irving, Limited sawmill in Valley, just outside Truro, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The company announced the first positive case through a press release on March 28, which can be accessed on its Facebook page. The release says the employee received proper medical care and was self-isolating as recommended by health care professionals. That employee’s last shift at the sawmill was March 22.

Following the initial diagnosis, the sawmill’s human resources department contacted all potentially affected employees, who were advised to call 811 and not to return to the business until further notice. The sawmill closed areas for disinfection and cleaning with electrostatic sprayers.

The company was able to continue operations following approval by Public Health.

Four days after learning of the first positive test result, the sawmill announced two more employees tested positive. Both were assessed and were self-isolating at their respective homes.

One worker’s last shift was March 26, while the second worker’s was March 26 at the site.

“The two workers have not been at the sawmill site since the cleaning and disinfection by third party emergency response professionals on March 28 and 29 when the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed at the sawmill,” reads the company’s press release. “We understand the Public Health investigation is continuing to determine the close contacts of the two recent cases.

“In the meantime, the mill is undertaking an immediate shut down for a minimum of 24 hours and will work with Public Health to understand when a safe reopening can be undertaken.”