Just after New Year’s, I was sitting on the couch reading cookbooks with the TV on in the background.

I do that to relax, but this time it wasn’t working. I noticed how bombarded we are with programming that wants you to restart, renew, and rejuvenate as the New Year begins. It’s all about healthy food, lifestyle, and self-care that needs to start right now, no waiting, do it right now!

Now, don’t get me wrong, that is all good stuff, I strive to do all those things myself but that particular day it seemed overwhelming. Maybe sometimes we can get overload and that in turn can thwart our best efforts to make any changes. To me it’s all about finding the right balance your life, not being influenced by aggressive external factors.

Anyways, the reason I am sharing this is because I was going to share a healthy recipe with you as I thought that was to be expected of me, but instead I changed my mind and I am sharing a comfort recipe instead.

Maybe this is part of my “self-care” approach to the New Year, sharing a feel good recipe you can treat yourself with in between all the new transformations for 2020, or just while you are reading healthy cookbooks while relaxing on the couch.

I had a lot of citrus left over from the holidays and a good muffin base recipe, so these tasty tidbits transpired. And, they aren’t particularly healthy – let’s face it, muffins are just small cakes after all. Enjoy!

Blueberry Citrus Muffins

½ c softened butter

¾ c sugar

2 eggs

½ c sour cream or yogurt

2 tsp orange extract (optional), use vanilla if you don’t have any

1 3/4 c flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1/3 c juice (a mix of orange/lemon/lime)

1 tbsp orange zest

1 tsp each lemon and lime zest

1 c fresh or frozen blueberries

Preheat oven to 425º. Line a 12 count medium muffin tin with paper liners.

In a stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until creamy, about two minutes. Add eggs, sour cream, and orange extract, and beat for another two minutes.

In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients – flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. On low speed, mix the dry into the wet just until combined – it may look lumpy but don’t over mix. Add the juice, zest, and berries, mix on low just until combined.

Distribute the muffin mix evenly amongst the cups and bake for five minutes then reduce the heat to 350º and bake for another 15-20 minutes, testing to make sure they are done in the centre.

Let cool in pan before removing.

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

Instagram – @foodstiles