STEWIACKE – Use of the skating pond at Dennis Park may be delayed this season, thanks to a couple of joyriders earlier this week.

Erin Richard, the recreation and physical activity coordinator for the Town of Stewiacke, says the damage could delay use because the surface is weather dependent, and repairs are necessary.

At approximately 1 a.m. Jan 3, a side-by-side ATV and four wheeler drove through the park causing damage. That same day, someone also damaged the soccer field at the recreation grounds. At roughly 2 a.m. on Jan. 4, two different snowmobiles drove through the park.

All the property damage was done following the Jan. 2 snowfall.

“We received footage from a reliable source in the community,” said Richard in an email about the types of recreation vehicles used.

She says the driving through the skating pond caused ruts and run-offs, which need repair.

“This will make the skating pond unusable until repairs are completed and the weather is warm enough to melt the ice,” she said, adding the pond will be hard to fix due to large ruts in the pond itself.

Staff, she says, will have to assess the pond’s damage and form a plan.

“The largest hit to the community is the damage to the skating pond as it’s timely, depending on freezing temperatures, and weather conditions,” Richard said. “We only have a few months each year to utilize the pond and the damage may cause a delay in use.”

Also in Dennis Park are ruts throughout the grounds due to tire tracks and spinning tires. Drivers also tore up the wood chip surface of the playground, which Richard says will need to replacement in the spring.

There are a number of ruts in the soccer field from spinning tires. Richard says the trail surface around the area also had its gravel surface displaced, which means workers will need to lay more in warmer months.

“The largest cost to the town will be staff wages to repair the damages. The ruts will need to be flattened with machinery and the surface that has been displaced will need to be topped up, costing up to $2,000. It will have to wait to be completed in the spring,” said the coordinator.

Richard hopes members of the public will come forward with information on the drivers of the recreation vehicles.

Anyone with information can contact the Colchester District RCMP’s Stewiacke detachment at 902-639-2366, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).