TRURO – It seems the province’s justice minister has been listening.

Mark Furey, Nova Scotia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, issued a statement in which he would support a public inquiry into the April 18-19 tragedy if the federal government agrees.

The two governments announced July 23 a joint independent review would be held into Canada’s largest mass shooting instead. Since the announcement, the public has been vocal with their displeasure, and have been demanding a public inquiry along with the victims’ families.

Here’s Furey’s statement:

I have heard from family members and many Nova Scotians who are opposed to a joint review of the tragic events of April 18 and 19 and would prefer a joint public inquiry.

Now, a number of federal MPs have come out against their own government’s decision to participate in a joint review.

If the federal MPs agree that their government should conduct a joint public inquiry rather than a review, they should take that up with the federal minister and their federal colleagues.

If the federal government agrees to a joint public inquiry where federal agencies including the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency, Criminal Intelligence Services Canada, Canadian Firearms Registry and the Public Alert Ready System will participate and offer testimony, I will support that and so will our government.