TRURO – It’s been more than three decades since leaving Poland, but the memories are still vivid for Lech Krzywonos.

Wild mushroom picking; learning Polish folk dances; putting on theatrical performances with the nuns; and the family being good friends with Pope John Paul II while he was a cardinal.

“Some of my favourite ventures would be to go with my family into the woods to pick mushrooms,” said Krzywonos. “It would be a full day event and my dad would pick more than we could ever eat. We would fry them up beside the car in the woods. Some of those same mushrooms you can find here, so there is that small connection to my heritage in some way.”

He was only seven when his family left Poland at Christmastime in 1979, but the Polish traditions and lifestyle remained with him and his family during their three months in Vienna, then years in Australia.

“I remember eating pickled herring with fresh chopped onions and sour cream,” said Krzywonos, who moved to Canada in 2001. “I was at Costco one day and saw some pickled herring. I had this flashback to my childhood, so I had to buy some. When I saw it, I automatically connected to my childhood.”

Growing up in a Polish family, there were just some of the things Krzywonos was exposed to.

“But as an adult, you realize those things were a part of you and if it’s not there, you miss it.”

For the first time this September, the province of Nova Scotia is celebrating Polish Heritage Month, something Krzywonos was surprised to hear, however excited to learn more about.

“Living here, I don’t have a real connection to the community or the culture, so to have this celebration is nice. It’s something to show my kids. It’s a piece of them they don’t really know a lot about.”

When Krzywonos and his wife first moved to Nova Scotia, he attended the Polish church in Dartmouth on a number of occasions.

“It was quite the community,” he said. “At the time, I’d guess there were about 80 people there.”

Father Dariusz Miskowicz is the priest at the Immaculate Conception Church in Truro. It was just a few days before the 9/11 attacks in 2001 when Miskowicz moved to Canada to continue his PhD. The coronavirus pandemic aside, Miskowicz travels back to Poland twice a year to visit his family.

“Normally, I go back at the beginning of January and then again in the summertime,” said Miskowicz.

While he would like to be able to visit over Christmas, his duties as the parish priest doesn’t allow him that time.

“In Truro, we have four masses,” he said, in regards to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

One of his favourite memories of Christmas in Poland surrounds chocolate. While we have easy access to it in society today, that wasn’t the case while growing up during communism.

“To get chocolate, it just was not possible,” Miskowicz said, adding it was often used as a bribe from government.

“We would take candy and chocolate and put it on the tree at Christmas. My mother would have to buy it long before Christmas, and have to hide it.”

Laughing, Miskowicz says he and his siblings always found where his mother hid the chocolate.

“Sometimes, she would be surprised and half the bag would be gone. Sometimes she discovered we found it, because we ate too much,” he said.

Since joining the church in Truro, Miskowicz brought a little bit of Polish tradition into the Easter celebration, introducing Palm Sunday to the youth twice.

In Poland, Palm Sunday is celebrated on the last Sunday of Lent before Easter, with ‘Easter palms’ being created for blessing in churches. Miskowicz and the youth invented their own palms to decorate.

“Here, faith is expressed little differently and one of the key components of Easter is the blessing of foods,” said Miskowicz. “Because of our western culture, we now have the Easter Bunny.”

Part of Polish culture is to create a lamb out of sugar, which would be in the centre of a basket of food to be blessed in the church on Holy Saturday. Children would then get a taste of the sugared lamb with their dinner.

For the past three years, Miskowicz has been offering a spiritual retreat over two days for the Polish community in Halifax.

“At one time in Halifax, there were about 10 Polish speaking priests, however recently there are two,” he said.

Although he spent most of his life in Australia, that didn’t mean Krzywonos’ Polish heritage wasn’t present.

“In our house, it was all Polish food, Polish language, and Polish traditions,” he said. “When we walked out the door, it was multicultural and Australian. But everything inside the house was Polish. I found that hard as a kid, but now, I’m still fluent in the Polish language. The language itself broadens your world view.”

One of the traditions Krzywonos and his family continue with each year is at Christmastime.

Wigilia is the traditional Christmas Eve vigil in Poland, and the Krzywonos family incorporates it every year, albeit a few days early so they can visit Krzywonos’ wife’s family.

“Wigilia is a really big Christmas Eve dinner with 12 different courses, present opening, and midnight mass,” said Krzywonos. “We’ve adapted that and still do a Christmas Eve wigilia, but it’s a trimmed down version.”

The biggest change in the tradition is the meal. Instead of 12 courses, they keep it smaller. Pierogies are made from scratch with Krzywonos’ daughters – aged 15 and 17 – helping make them, barszcz (beet root soup sometimes known as red borscht) is included, and poppy seed rolls are for dessert.

A plate of pierogies Lech Krzywonos and his family makes every year as part of their Christmas celebration. Submitted photo

Krzywonos’ parents still live in Australia, so they gather over Skype to celebrate together around the table.

“I try to expose our children to as many cultures as possible. This is a piece of them and something they may continue with in the future,” he said.

Celebrating Polish Heritage Month

The Polish Canadian Society of Nova Scotia, as well as a number of other organizations, have a full month of activities planned to celebrate Polish Heritage Month, whether in-person or through virtual events.

Alex Baranowski, communications officer with the society, says the effort was spearheaded by the St. Michaels Polish Association and Benefit Society based in Sydney. The organization has also been instrumental in establishing an Atlantic chapter of the Canadian Polish Congress in the province.

“Polish Heritage Month is really an effort to share and celebrate Polish culture in Nova Scotia and also try to highlight how it has intersected with Canadian and Nova Scotian culture,” said Baranowski in an email. “This being the first year, and in our present circumstances no less, we’ve done what we can to accumulate and create content for people to have a look at different aspects of Polish culture and history.”

One of the events includes a celebration on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. of the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Polish immigration monument at Pier 21. Following that celebration, an event will take place in Lower Sackville at the gravesite of Stanislaw Swianiewicz, a notable Polish immigrant who taught at St. Mary’s University and survived the Katyn Massacre exercised by the Soviets on Polish intelligentsia.

“He was also very outspoken for many years and wrote a book on the subject all while the Soviet Union denied the truth of the event for decades (until the Gorbachev era),” said Baranowski.

All month long, the Halifax Public Library will host a virtual celebration on its website, and feature Polish book tables at the Halifax Centre Library. There will be feature displays at the NSLC, as well as Pier 21 Immigration Museum. Indigo in Bayer’s Lake will feature Polish book tables, and weekday ‘One Minute Polish Podcasts’ will be featured on The Coast Radio in Cape Breton Regional Municipality, or anytime online at coastalradio.ca. There’s also a creative contest open until Sept. 7.

For more information and more events, visit the Polish Canadian Society of Nova Scotia’s page on Facebook.