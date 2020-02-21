Duane LeBlanc has always had a creative side.

Being a graphic designer by trade, Duane’s work is making waves in other parts of the world through LeBlanc Designs, which he owns with his wife, Renee.

“Duane’s parents had horses at the race track, so as a hobby, Duane took a couple of the driver’s helmets to paint designs on them,” said Renee, adding other drivers took notice. “It then became more than a hobby. It really picked up.”

The business was formally registered in 2003, and clientele has continued to grow.

“Once we went online, our presence was much bigger.”

While the company isn’t that well-known on the local levels, customers come from throughout the world.

“Across Canada, Australia and the U.S…most of our business is outside of the Maritimes,” said Renee.

Duane also has an interest in hockey, especially being in goal. Goalie helmets, said Renee, are a huge part of the gear, which led Duane to customizing his own.

“With hockey gear, you pick your colours, you pick your name brand you want to wear…and your mask can easily be customized. Duane always painted his own, so goalies started bringing their masks to him as well.”

Through LeBlanc Designs, the sky is the limit on what services can be offered. For those who don’t want the cost of airbrushing, there are more than 30 vinyl stock sets to choose from, for example, for goalie masks.

“They are very popular because once you put them on, if you switch teams or colours, you can take them off. Plus, they’re affordable at about 20 or 30 dollars,” said Renee.

She said the vinyl sets are especially popular with parents of younger goalies.

The business also offers printed graphics in a multitude of colours. In the past year, they’ve started offering partial or complete wraps that cover a large part of a surface.

“So for example, if you want a vinyl graphic that covers the whole surface, or if you have a black mask and you wanted it white instead,” Renee said.

“We are ever expanding what we offer to clients.”

A few years ago, Duane and Renee purchased a company that assembles racing helmets, as well.

But it’s not just for goalies or horse racers.

“If you think of customization, we can do it. We do a lot of motorcycle tanks and fenders. Some people just want a decal for their car. There’s a huge realm of possibilities,” said Renee.

With Duane doing most of the artistic work, Renee brings years of customer service experience, and handles most of the office work. They are based out of their home, with a major online platform.

A goalie mask, as an example, can take up to six to eight weeks if airbrushing is involved.

“We’re usually booked about two months in advance,” said Renee.

While not being well-known on the local business level, Renee said a lot of their local customers come

from word-of-mouth. They have worked with local favourites My HOME Mercantile/My HOME Apparel, Red Knot Bakery and Foxhound Candles in the past.

For more information on LeBlanc Designs and the services offered, call 902-895-9684, email leblancdesigns@eastlink.ca, or visit www.leblancdesigns.com. They can also be found on Facebook at LeBlanc Designs Custom Painting.