DEBERT – Lisa McCully’s life revolved around her children.

That’s how Scott Armstong described Lisa, one of 22 people who lost their lives in the April 18-19 massacre in Portapique.

“First and foremost, she was a mother,” said Scott, the principal at Debert Elementary where Lisa had been a teacher for the past five years. “She was heavily involved at church, and she brought her own dedication and love to the classroom.”

Scott said it was Lisa’s outgoing nature that always saw her students in a “lively” class.

“She had a love for art and music, and her class was one everyone loved to be in,” he said.

While she’d been teaching in Debert for the last five years, Lisa had been in other rural schools, including Bass River, where she spent time as vice-principal.

“But her true love was being in a classroom. She embodied everything – anytime you needed a volunteer for anything, she was the first to step up, especially when it came to her children or students.”

Scott said Lisa was also a licensed yoga instructor, so would often bring yoga into the school and teach the students.

“She was heavily involved in teaching the whole child, not just the curriculum. She was really big on that.”

The principal said Lisa, who was teaching Grade 3/4 split this year, was always finding positive ways to interact with others.

“She’s irreplaceable,” he said.

With schools being closed since March for an extended break, and then online or at-home learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scott said Lisa was a leader to her fellow teachers.

“When we started off with the extended spring break, she was already developing lessons at home. She was sharing those lessons with parents in the neighbourhood, and even the church community. After spring break, she was a support for other staff – sharing what successes she’d already had. She became a leader.

“She was totally engaged with her students.”

While the school’s staff and students, as well as the community, are grieving their teacher, Scott will remember her for her “infectious smile, positivity, and energy.”

“And how devoted she was to her students, and her children.”