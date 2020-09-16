TRURO – Two local organizations – Living Earth Council and the Green Hub Project – are hosting a virtual renewable energy forum locally this weekend.

Plug In will be held Sept. 19, 2:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom. It will feature local municipal leaders Truro Mayor Bill Mills, Colchester County Mayor Christine Blair, and Millbrook Chief Bob Gloade, as well as a number of other presenters.

Emily Hunter, one of the organizers, says Plug In celebrates Nova Scotian communities embracing renewable energy.

“With less than 10 years to slash carbon emissions and avert catastrophic climate change, time is running out to act,” Hunter said in an email leading up to the virtual event. “Municipalities have direct or indirect control over 44 per cent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Canada. Many communities in Nova Scotia are leading the way in renewable energy innovation and are benefitting from doing so.”

The event is to engage community members, as well as candidates running in the upcoming municipal elections, on the topic. Mills, Blair and Gloade will begin the event with introductions and presentations, which will then be followed by panelists representing four models of community renewable energy initiatives from throughout the province.

Other presenters participating in Plug In include Aaron Long, Greg Goubko, and Mercedes Brian.

Long is the director of business services for the Alternative Resource Energy Authority, which is a partnership of municipal electric utilities co-operated by the towns of Antigonish, Berwick, and Mahone Bay.

Goubko, the Energy Finance and Development coordinator for the Municipality of Bridgewater, will speak to their award-winning Energize Bridgewater Plan. Bridgewater aims to transition to an energy efficient economy within 30 years while simultaneously lifting residents out of energy poverty.

As chairwoman of Wolfville’s Environmental Sustainability Committee, Brian’s passions include local renewable power and efficient building practices.

Gloade will also speak to the creation of the Millbrook Wind Farm. Under his leadership and vision for a sustainable future, Millbrook has become a model of economic success with all profits from the wind farm being invested into social programming and continued economic development.

The forum, which is being supported by Dalhousie University, is being powered by renewable energy courtesy of Bullfrog Power.

For more details on the event, visit the event page on Facebook. To register for the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83229655440.