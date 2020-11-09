Falling temperatures and shorter days are here and they can zap your energy during the winter.

Most of us struggle with the afternoon energy slump, but in winter, it can feel as though this lasts all day. Especially now that our days of sunlight are getting shorter, it can make it even harder.

If you’re struggling to get out of bed in the mornings and your energy and motivation is low, it’s time to take some action.

Try these tips to get your mojo back and give your energy levels a massive boost during the winter.

Stay away from winter comfort foods

Cozy winter comfort food can make winter a whole lot more bearable, but it’s not helpful for your energy levels.

Sugary treats are a major culprit for spikes and crashes and having zero energy as a result. If your diet tends to be high in sugar over the winter months, swap it for healthier choices that won’t crash your energy levels. With the right foods, you can give your energy levels a huge boost and keep your mojo all winter.

Swap processed, high-fat and sugary comfort food for a balance of colourful veggies and fruits, whole grain carbs, protein, and healthy fats to slow down the absorption of carbs. What does this do? It helps your energy levels stay more stable, and energy crashes will become a thing of the past.

Eat breakfast

Tempted to skip breakfast most mornings in favour of sleeping in? Struggling to get out of bed in time to eat a good breakfast can have a super important impact on your energy levels.

With a filling and nutritious breakfast, your body has an opportunity to refuel after a night without food and receive nutrients that help your mind and body function at their best.

A healthy breakfast that includes protein, fibre, and healthy fats will keep you feeling fuller for longer and keep your energy levels stable throughout the morning. Oatmeal drizzled with Greek yogurt and nut butter, avocado or peanut butter toast topped with chia/flax seeds, fruit and quinoa parfait (with Greek yogurt, nuts, and seeds), and egg spinach breakfast burritos are all great examples of delicious and nutritious breakfast options.

Stay hydrated

Even mild dehydration can make you feel super tired. Staying hydrated is an easy way to make sure your energy levels don’t slump.

If you’re not a big fan of water, sip on warming herbal teas. These have the bonus of helping you to feel perkier and more energized. Go for green tea, peppermint tea, or rooibos tea for an energy boost and good hydration.

Drinking lots of caffeinated drinks can also affect your energy. Caffeine gives you a quick energy boost in the short-term, which is quickly followed by an energy slump that can leave you feeling more fatigued. It’s fine to have the odd caffeinated drink, just so long as you’re not relying on them to keep your energy levels up. Bear in mind that caffeine isn’t very hydrating and can contribute to dehydration.

Get active

Exercise may be one of the last things on your mind during the winter months, but it’s another way to keep your energy levels higher.

Exercise boosts blood flow around the body and helps tissues to receive more oxygen. Aim for around 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days for a regular energy boost. Getting out for a walk in nature always helps.

As a bonus, exercise also helps boost your mood, which can also have an amazing effect on energy levels.

Stretch regularly

Stretching your muscles may not seem like the most obvious way to boost your energy, but it’s a hugely underrated way to get a quick boost.

Stretching improves your circulation. If your muscles are on the tight side, it’ll help loosen them. Since your body needs to use more energy for tighter muscles, helping them to be looser frees up more energy.

Starting off your morning with even a few minutes stretching is a quick energy boost to prepare you for a busy day.

Improve your gut health

An unhealthy gut can have a lot of negative effects on health and wellbeing, and it’s a big influence on energy levels. A healthy gut is super important for absorbing necessary nutrients and getting energy from your food, which is also hugely vital for energy, of course.

If you’re regularly struggling with your energy levels, it could have a lot to do with your gut, especially if you’re also eating poorly and not doing a lot of exercise in the winter months.

Probiotics can be helpful for giving your gut health a boost. Foods with probiotic and prebiotic qualities are also a great choice. Bananas, leeks, garlic, and onions are just a few examples of prebiotic foods that you may already be eating, and they can support your probiotic intake. Eating sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, or drinking kombucha can help. Taking a probiotic supplement will also help to give your gut the necessary good bacteria it needs.

Here’s a super simple recipe to make and have these balls on hand when you need a little energy pick me up with healthy fats to satisfy you.

Easy no-bake energy balls

Ingredients

1 cup oatmeal

1 cup unsweetened coconut

1/3 cup ground flaxseed

1/2 cup natural peanut butter

1/3 cup maple syrup or honey

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Put the peanut butter and honey in a pot and warm until smooth. Take off heat and stir in the oatmeal, coconut, and flaxseed. Let cool a couple of minutes then stir in chocolate chips. (If you add the chocolate chips too soon, the heat will melt them.)

Cover and let cool in the refrigerator for half an hour. Once chilled, roll into balls approximately 1-inch in diameter. Store in an airtight container and keep in the fridge or they freeze well too.

Enjoy!

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

www.rainnaturalskincare.com

https://www.facebook.com/rainnaturalskincare/