We all know that fresh fruits and vegetables are beneficial to our health, but do you know that eating foods that are in season will add an extra benefit?

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are a healthier option for us due to nature’s design. The Earth gives us these foods each season that our bodies need at those very specific times.

For example, watermelon is fresh in the summertime. It has high water content and helps to cool us and balance water loss from our bodies in the hot summer heat. In the winter, root vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips and onions are packed full of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. They are rich in minerals that come from the ground they were grown in. These help to keep us healthy and keep our immune system strong, especially when there are lots viruses making their rounds.

To have daily energy, our body needs a boost of essential vitamins and minerals, which can be obtained through eating fresh fruits and vegetables, especially those that are in season. It’s incredible how Mother Nature knows exactly what we need at different seasons, but it’s also very important that we listen to her.

Aside from the obvious health benefits of eating fresh fruits and veggies that are in season, we get the benefit of feeling more energetic and invigorated and enjoy healthy glowing skin. These foods are naturally low in fat and high in fibre; they can help you get closer to your healthy eating goals and to finally make them stick.

So, try to enjoy the choice of eating lots of seasonal fruits and vegetables on a regular basis. The best part is that seasonal foods are not processed and forcibly produced in a plant. Rather, they are growing naturally during their peak season, and that means they are at their peak flavour and are most cost effective then too. Who doesn’t want more delicious food, at just the right time for our bodies, with a lower price tag? It’s a win-win, right?

Here are a few great choices of fruits and vegetables that we should try to eat seasonal whenever possible:

Autumn – sweet potatoes, apples, turnips, squash, Brussels sprouts, chard, pumpkin, pears, cranberries, pomegranates, artichoke, arugula, beets and beet greens, Bok choy, bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower, corn, eggplant, garlic, radishes, tomatoes, etc.

Winter – hearty fruits and vegetables help us get through the cold weather, including turnips, mushrooms, potatoes, onions, garlic, squash, parsnips, cauliflower, carrots, sweet potatoes, etc.

Spring – light and refreshing foods like sprouts, asparagus, peas, snap beans, fennel, collard, lettuce, lemons, limes, cherries, apricots, mustard greens, etc.

Summer – cool down from heat with cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches, blueberries, strawberries, kiwi, etc.

During the change of the seasons is a great time to switch up the foods you eat, especially when the weather switches. Changing the foods we eat with the seasons also keeps us from getting tired of eating the same things over and over. Make it fun, make it delicious, and make those healthy eating habits stick all year.

If you’re looking for a great place to find seasonal food, it’s your local farmers’ market. You can find locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables that are full of all their nutrients because they were grown locally and harvested shortly before you bought them. This is better than coming in a truck from thousands of miles away and losing most of their nutrients by the time you get them. At the market, you’ll also find local fresh eggs, local pasture fed meats, cheese, fresh and dried herbs, local honey and maple syrup, and preserves that were made with fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables. Go try some locally produced beer, wine and honey mead. And don’t forget to pick up your fresh baked goods or delicious sweets and treats that aren’t packed full or preservatives so they can sit on a shelf for long periods of time.

Local farmers’ markets also have lots of local artisans that make products that are unique and you are supporting local.

Go check out your local farmers’ market to eat fresh nutritious foods and shop seasonally and local all year-round.

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

