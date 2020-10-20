Oh my gosh…where did September go?

Now that the kids are back to school and some routines are starting to get back to normal, you might feel a renewed sense of motivation to improve your health. I know this is when I enjoy getting back to a routine and making a schedule again.

The fall is like a ‘New Year’ as we start to refocus on practicing the healthy habits we may have put on hold for the summer (we’ve all done that). Lots of times a new season calls for new goals.

A common question that I hear a lot of people ask is “how do I stay motivated” or “how do I stop myself from giving up on my new healthy living goals”.

Let me start by saying that reaching healthy lifestyle goals such as eating healthy every day and exercising regularly is NOT always going to be easy. We all have days where we don’t feel motivated, and sometimes we have to force ourselves to put on those sneakers, unroll our mats, or make healthier choices.

It’s normal and natural to have highs and lows in all areas of life. What’s important to remember is that you can choose whether you make healthy decisions and habits a short-lived thing or part of your new healthy lifestyle. Also you need to be realistic with what’s important for you right now.

I put together a few tips for you to try if you are struggling with motivation.

Tip #1: Do something you enjoy

If you find yourself dreading your exercise regime or don’t enjoy the meals you’re eating, then you need to change what you are doing. You will simply never be able to stick to something you just don’t enjoy.

Find an exercise routine that you love. This might be a yoga class, Pilates class, bicycling, swimming, going for a walk, etc. Try as many different things as you can, and remember that you don’t know what you don’t try.

The same goes for your meals. If you are sick of eating plain steamed broccoli and chicken breast then stop eating it and try out some healthy meals that actually taste good. If you are stuck for ideas, ask friends for healthy recipes, get a cookbook, look on Pinterest, or follow websites that share healthy eating recipes – there are lots out there.

Tip #2: Create a schedule and stick to it

I think this is the biggest thing that helps me to stay on track; I create a schedule and stick to it. I know for myself if I was to just wing things and not stick to a schedule then I would struggle to get my exercise done, and this might be the same for some of you, too. Life gets busy and it’s easy to find others things to do if we don’t make our exercise a priority. Schedule it in like you would anything else and make time for it.

Again, the same goes for your food. Sit down one day of the week and plan out your meals so you know what you will be eating during the week. From this plan, write a shopping list and then do a big grocery shopping excursion.

Tip #3: Set realistic goals

If you are struggling to stick to your schedule then maybe you have set unrealistic goals for yourself. If you are new to exercise and you are planning to go to the studio or gym every single day right from the get-go, then you are likely going to find it difficult.

When it comes to your nutrition and healthy eating habits, if you have only just started making changes to your diet and you tell yourself that you are going to eat “perfectly” from the start with absolutely zero treats, then again, it is going to be a challenge.

Always start small. Set yourself realistic goals each week that you know you will be able to achieve. This way you will slowly create new habits that you can build upon each week without putting your body and mind under too much stress.

Tip #4: Accept that not every day is going to be perfect

Perfection is impossible. You need to allow yourself to have days where you don’t exercise and simply stretch and relax, or enjoy a treat and not feel bad about it. Accept that days like these will happen from time to time.

The faster we can get over any guilt or fight with ourselves about not doing something, the faster we can move on and start fresh again the next day.

Tip #5: Focus on discipline

Motivation is short-lived, and it’s hard to always rely on just motivation alone. Like I said at the start, we ALL have days where we need our inner cheerleader to come on strong and help us make the best decisions for our healthiest life.

Self-discipline comes from routine and consistency. It also comes from doing the first three tips that I have just talked about. Set yourself a realistic schedule to stick to and start making some healthy habits. Believe me, it does get easier!

Motivation will usually last for the first 2-4 weeks whenever you start something new, and then after that, it comes down to discipline to keep you moving forward. Find your “why” to keep you focused, and remember that “why” when things get tough.

Start with a simple baseline that you can accomplish, and then slowly start adding on. Going through a pattern of defeat will cause you to say “I don’t want to do it” or “I can’t do it”, let’s not let that happen by giving yourself doable goals.

I really hope you found these tips helpful if you are struggling with motivation and staying on track. Remember that healthy eating, exercising, reducing stress, and sleeping well will not only bring you better health, but also better skin as your body will be better able to release any toxins it has accumulated during the day.

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

www.rainnaturalskincare.com

https://www.facebook.com/rainnaturalskincare/