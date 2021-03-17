Even though we’ve had a few glimpses of spring, winter is not gone yet, and these sudden changes in temperature can affect our skin in a variety of ways.

Colder and drier weather, for example, can cause the already thin skin of our lips to become dry, cracked and flaky. It’s important to note, that weather is not the only cause of chapped lips. Lip-licking can cause extra irritation and dryness.

Lip skin is much thinner than the rest of our face, which gives the lips their reddish/pink tone. This colour is due to small blood vessels showing through the thinner skin.

Also because of this thin skin, the lips contain low amounts of natural oils and can’t hold as much water like other areas of the body can. This makes the lips more sensitive and is why they become easily dry and chapped. So it’s important to keep the lip skin hydrated, moisturized, and to prevent water loss from the lips.

Here’s why natural ingredients are very important to your lip balms:

Waxes are an important ingredient because it helps to make the lip balm solid, but will soften when applied to the lips; it helps to leave a shine on the lips and gives an occlusive function to seal moisture in. I use a natural beeswax.

Butters can also help to harden your lip balm and allow it to melt at body temperature. They are an occlusive that helps to create a barrier to prevent water loss. Butters I use include shea and cocoa butter.

Emollients are used to replace lost lipids (or oils) from the lips, and to provide protection and lubrication. Oils give moisture, softness, suppleness and shine. The plant-based oils (emollients) I use are sunflower, almond, infused calendula and sea buckthorn oils.

Antioxidants help to fight off free radicals by working as a free radical scavenger. I include tocopherol or vitamin E in my lip balms.

Scent or flavour can be added to create an aroma. Make sure your lip balm has either essential oils or flavour oils, not fragrance oils as they are not natural and contain a perfume or fragrance, which is an allergen to most of us.

Dry and chapped lips don’t happen just during cold and drier weather, anyone at any time can experience the discomfort of dry, chapped and flaking lips. Therefore, it’s important to help repair the lipid barrier of lips by providing proper nourishment through a variety of natural ingredients in protecting lip balms.

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

www.rainnaturalskincare.com

https://www.facebook.com/rainnaturalskincare/

https://www.instagram.com/rain.natural.skincare/