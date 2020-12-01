Wow, can you believe that here we are deep into the Christmas season already?

We’re all starting to think about our shopping, and this year more than ever it’s a great idea to shop local for Christmas.

COVID-19 has affected us all, but small businesses have taken a huge hit and they definitely need our help. Also, think about this, the more money spent in a local business, the more money that will stay in our local economy.

When we were all on lockdown last spring, a lot of us did more online shopping through Amazon and now that temptation is here again, especially with the second wave of COVID-19 starting to hit.

Online shopping is a great option, but before you click that “buy now” button in your Amazon cart, have a look at what’s available in your own backyard. Many of your friends and neighbours run small businesses, either online or as local shops (or both), and unlike Amazon, small business owners actually celebrate and truly appreciate every order they receive.

So before you look online at the big stores to shop, stop by your local shops around your area, shop at your local farmers’ markets, and festive markets where you will find many talented local artisans that love to tell you about how and why they make their products. Search online for local products or ask others if they know someone who makes X, Y, or Z. There are so many artistic small business owners who work out of their homes yet make and sell to the public.

If you live in central Nova Scotia, visit Truro Colchester Delivers where you will see a list of local businesses that are available for a free delivery program, which is available until Dec. 23. Truro Colchester Partnership will be running a guaranteed same-week delivery service that delivers to the doorsteps of residents in Colchester County, Pictou County, and East Hants, and to a pick-up location in Dartmouth Crossing if you’re in the HRM. How perfect is that?

Here are a few really good reasons to shop local this Christmas season:

Shop local and get your products faster – You can get it right away or same week delivery, rather than waiting well over a week or even longer for your order to be sent from far away.

– You can get it right away or same week delivery, rather than waiting well over a week or even longer for your order to be sent from far away. Reduced impact on our environment – We all know that our earth is hurting. So when we order from a large business far away, it makes the distance that parcel travels longer, which leaves more of a carbon footprint on our world.

– We all know that our earth is hurting. So when we order from a large business far away, it makes the distance that parcel travels longer, which leaves more of a carbon footprint on our world. Keep money in your local economy – When you buy local, you are keeping that money in your community. This not only helps your local friends and neighbours but helps to support your town’s economy.

– When you buy local, you are keeping that money in your community. This not only helps your local friends and neighbours but helps to support your town’s economy. Create jobs in your community – By supporting local businesses, we help to create full-time jobs. But more importantly, we help to guarantee those small businesses can continue to provide you with the products and services you love, and we all want to help them to be able to do that, right?

– By supporting local businesses, we help to create full-time jobs. But more importantly, we help to guarantee those small businesses can continue to provide you with the products and services you love, and we all want to help them to be able to do that, right? Support small businesses owned by your friends and neighbours – along with encouraging the growth of your fantastic community, if you shop local, you support businesses that give back to their community. A lot of small businesses are only too happy to give a donation for a gift basket or fundraiser in their community. By giving your business to those small businesses, it’s a win-win situation.

It seems like a no-brainer, doesn’t it? Shop local for Christmas (and afterwards too). I guarantee you won’t regret it.

So go shop local, you are not only helping to benefit local businesses, but you could also be the cause of someone’s Happy Dance today!

Written by Lorraine Crowe

Licensed Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner

Natural Skincare Formulator

Owner of Rain Natural Skincare

www.rainnaturalskincare.com

https://www.facebook.com/rainnaturalskincare/