“to be able to find beauty in small things makes it possible for you to find beauty in everything” — unknown author

Now, more than ever, is the time for connection and kindness.

Though current circumstances have changed what “connection” means to most of us, it feels like there has never been a more important time for us to check in with one another.

Connection through technology. Video chats and virtual meet-ups have become almost the norm in the last few weeks. In a time where we could easily fall into hibernation mode, where we feel completely cut off from our friends and family, it is refreshing for most to have the capacity to still find ways to connect remotely. Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Colchester East Hants branch has been hosting Zoom sessions so that important programs like Art Works are still happening to continue to connect with our community.

Connection through closed windows and doors. There is a “bear hunt” that is cropping up in several communities around the globe, where people are placing stuffed bears in their windows so those who are out for walks – adults and kids alike, walking safely in their neighbourhoods – can spot all the bears along the way. CMHA is asking *you* to place artwork and inspirational thoughts or quotes in your windows to remind people that – despite the social and physical distance – they are not alone.

Connection through kindness. We are all finding creative ways to redefine what “connection” means to us these days. Yes, it is heartbreaking that this has come with such a huge cost to us globally, economically, and otherwise, but it is comforting to see so many people getting back to basics on what simple kindness means.

A letter. A message saying “I’m thinking of you”, “How are you?”, “I love you” can mean the world to someone. If someone you know struggles with their mental health in their “normal” day-to-day life, this can be a particularly important time to reach out, even if simply to say an encouraging, “You’ve got this!”

I’m certainly not the first to say this, but in the midst of all of the closed borders, the social isolation, the quarantine – doesn’t the world, in some ways, feel more connected than it has ever felt right now?

I believe that it truly is “the little things” – the kind gestures, the empathy, the patience with one another (and, of course, the adherence to what the experts are telling us) – that will get us through this. One day at a time. Together. (Apart).

