I often talk about how it’s the little things that will get us through tough times.

Whether that is losing a loved one, losing a job, or facing a freaking global pandemic, a focus on the little things that bring us joy can, in fact, do just that.

Maybe, in our current landscape, it’s going for a walk in your neighbourhood with your bubble family. Maybe it’s sipping on a hot cup of coffee out on your deck in the morning sun. Maybe it’s taking a nap.

But I have to be real here, sometimes the little things can only do so much when you’re looking at the bigger picture.

When real fear is at play – as it currently is with most of us as we are looking ahead to getting “back to normal”, re-opening businesses, and parenting our children in a world we don’t recognize – the little things can feel miniscule and irrelevant.

What’s important is to try to find ways to differentiate between rational and irrational fears — “What am I legit scared or worried about” versus “What am I creating in my head that is serving no purpose other than sending me into a downward spiral?”

Some days it can be hard to tell the difference. And in a case like our current situation, where we are navigating the unknown, it can be especially hard to tell what fears I should be giving my time to and what ones I should let go of. I think part of the reason for that is there is so much information out there we can’t always tell what is real or true.

I feel like I should mention that fear can grow exponentially worse simply by clicking on a link to a news article online. Even if it is what you consider a reputable source, you can find yourself questioning the information because it may completely contradict what you just read in another article by another source that your Aunt Margaret shared on Facebook (because she thought it was a reputable source and, up until now, you have had no reason not to trust Aunt Margaret).

Trust, while so important in any relationship, is the very thing that we probably feel we are lacking right now due to this information overload. And a lack of trust is the very thing that often leads us to fear. We are online more. And weeding through the mammoth of potential false information you can find is a circular, energy-sucking task all on its own. If you’re going to trust anything right now, please trust your gut (and also please limit your exposure to the news).

All I can say is this: there is no formula for handling our current reality. People who have never experienced anxiety in their lives are now very well-attuned to what folks who have been struggling all their lives are feeling when they approach a grocery store or, in some cases, simply leave the house. And those who have always struggled are finding their anxieties elevated.

Here’s a great quote from Bear Grylls – “Being brave isn’t the absence of fear. Being brave is having that fear but finding a way through it.” Having the fear of entering the grocery store, but — because you are prepared with everything you need to protect yourself — walking through the automatic doors and grabbing a cart.

There is no right way to manage the fear of returning to a “normal” you won’t recognize or you may not want to go back to in the first place. The key will be to take your time and do your best to find your way through it, in the most comfortable way for you.

Here are some tips that may help you:



• Get in tune with your breath. Never underestimate the power of pausing and taking deep, controlled breaths when facing something that scares you.

• Reach out for help. We’ve never been in another situation like this, where – more than ever – people have the capacity to truly relate to how other people are feeling. Sure, everyone’s situation is slightly different, but talking it out openly and honestly with someone who “gets it” can be a truly magical thing. (It can also help you to differentiate the rational from the irrational fears noted above.)

• Don’t get caught up in the shaming. Focus on you and your family. Do what is best for you and try your best not to dwell on what other people are doing or what their opinion might be about what you’re doing.

• Be patient and kind. This goes for yourself and those around you. Let yourself feel all your feelings. They are yours, they are real, and they are justified, regardless of how anyone else may be feeling.

• Keep going.

You can do hard things.

You can face this fear and find your way through it. One step at a time.