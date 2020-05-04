“May the flowers remind us why the rain was so necessary.” — Xan Oku





Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester East Hants branch executive director Susan Henderson is an avid gardener.

This time of year can feel like Christmas to people who love to garden. Time to prune, plant seeds, make plans for this year’s transplants. And time to get grounded.

“I have a gardening quote that I love by Mishika,” said Henderson. “‘Give yourself time to heal. It takes patience and love to grow a rose. And even more time, more love and more patience to let a garden grow.’”

Like a garden, it is important for us to have patience with ourselves, love ourselves, take it easy on ourselves, and allow ourselves time to heal through this current state of uncertainty, fear, loneliness, and grief.

As we are trying to navigate a new reality – while simultaneously protecting our mental health – getting grounded means more than it ever has.

Getting grounded in the earth – literally putting your hands in the earth and growing things.

Getting grounded in your community – with our “new normal”, we need to reach out and connect in ways we might not be used to, but ways that are going to ultimately help to get us through.

Getting grounded in our minds – finding ways to move our bodies, calm our thoughts and connect with our breath.

Despite the occasional snowy day and the days seeming to roll into each other, it is spring. Each Friday on the CMHA Facebook page, Henderson is rolling out gardening tips for folks who may be taking advantage of this time to start a garden or tend to one that may have been neglected in the past. If you are in an apartment, there will be tips for container gardening as well.

CMHA wants to help walk you through activities that will help with your mental health while also giving you an ongoing project that you can refer back to and chip away at throughout the coming months. It’s a great opportunity to engage your kids in simple gardening tasks as well. Watching the garden grow and giving your children a sense of ownership and responsibility is a great life skill that kids can carry through to the “after times”, when the pandemic ends.

For Henderson and so many others, gardening offers time to disconnect from the news cycle and social media, a distraction from the pressures of your to-do list, to turn your focus away from some of the daily stresses that are plaguing your thoughts.

And to ground yourself in nature, while allowing growth.