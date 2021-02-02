With Valentine’s Day placed smack dab in the middle, February is known as the month of love.

I have said it before, in response to the pandemic, but it’s worth saying again—there is no time like the present to focus on those little things that can so easily brighten someone’s day…including your own. With that in mind, the staff at the Canadian Mental Health Association in Colchester and East Hants is challenging everyone to spread some love around and pay it forward with random acts of kindness throughout the month of February.

When we are struggling with our mental health, particularly in the long, cold winter months, helping others in large or small ways can be something simple that we can do to benefit both them and us. According to the Dalai Lama, working to benefit others is a kind of ‘selfish altruism’. He is quoted as saying, “Be selfish, love others,” which means that, in order to be truly happy ourselves, we must focus on the happiness of others.

Think about it from both sides. Think of a time when the person in front of you in the drive-thru paid for your order before you made it to the window. Or another time when a stranger simply held the door for you or helped you pick up some papers you had dropped on the floor. Now think about a time when you surprised a friend at their office with a small gift that reminded you of them. Maybe you gave someone an unexpected compliment or reached out to a family member who might be feeling lonely.

On both sides of the equation, whether you are the one performing the random act of kindness or receiving a thoughtful gift, the result is the same: your day feels at least a wee bit brighter.

I’ll get scientific on you for a moment and say that studies have shown that when you help someone, your brain releases the ‘feel good’ chemicals (serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin), the reward centre of your brain is stimulated, you get a rush of endorphins and you end up feeling happier.

In these moments, it can truly be that simple.

In these moments, the effects are immediate. By helping others, you are getting yourself out of your own head, you are decreasing your stress and you are ultimately changing how you view yourself.

It doesn’t cost any money to safely pick up garbage off the ground and throw it out. You don’t have to leave the comfort of your home to reach out and tell someone you were thinking of them and that they matter. It is thoughtful and easy to have flowers delivered to a nursing home, a neighbour or an essential worker.

By challenging you to pay it forward in whatever ways you are able and comfortable this month, we are hoping you may just boost your own mental health in the process.

Sam Madore is a contract marketing and communications coordinator with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Colchester East Hants branch.