“to be able to find beauty in small things makes it possible for you to find beauty in everything” — unknown author

2019 was a big year for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

It was big and it was full of ups and downs, steps forward and setbacks, opportunities and growth. Sound familiar?

January is always when we decide to reflect on the previous year and decide what we will celebrate, what we will let go of and what we will improve on for the coming year.

For the Colchester East Hants branch of CMHA, there is a lot to reflect on.

A milestone 10th anniversary of the ever-popular Women and Wellness event

A successful celebration of CMHA’s Mental Health Week

The inaugural Walk Tall for Men’s Mental Health event

The launch of the new mental health mug designs

A new catering menu

Continued partnerships with the Nova Scotia Community Collee Truro campus, Colchester East Hants Public Library, and the Rath Eastlink Community Centre, to name a few

New partnerships with the Truro Farmers’ Market, Hubtown Hockey, and Bible Hill Kinsmen

Start of the “Talk Today” program, a wellness partnership between CMHA and the minor hockey league

The launch of new workplace and resiliency mental health workshops and talks

And, last but definitely not least, the move into a new home in downtown Truro, complete with the unveiling of the incredible donor wall showing all of the generous support from the community.

These are some pretty significant occasions all wrapped up into one year. There were some pretty big wins and lots to celebrate. And those moments should continue to be felt and celebrated.

But for the moments of regret, disappointment, frustration, and doubt that occurred in the middle of the milestones, it’s important to not let them get you down. It’s important not to lose sight of the long term goal or to get so discouraged that the lessons that come with those setbacks remain unseen or understood.

This is true for you too.

It’s important to try your best not to put too much pressure on yourself. Pressure for more growth in the coming year. Pressure to have even more wins. Pressure to flick a switch on Jan. 1 and become a “better version of yourself”. After all, the transition from December to January ultimately doesn’t have to be any different than the transition from September to October.

Yes, reflect if you want to reflect. Yes, change the things that need fixing, that are in your power to change. Yes, learn from your mistakes and leave them behind.

But if, for your own mental well-being, things need to stay status quo for the next week, the next month, the next year, please try not to overthink it… It’s okay.

You’re allowed to be the same person you were last year. You don’t have to have it all figured out… You are doing the best you can.