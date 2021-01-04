Instead of resolutions, how about we set healthy boundaries this year?

I think I can safely say that last year threw us all for a loop. Anything we might have thought we had the slightest control over was turned upside down. And lack of control is a hard pill to swallow, particularly when you are living with a mental illness.

Bassam Tarazi is quoted as saying, “The only thing you can really control is how you react to things out of your control.” Well, if we are using our reactions to the events of this past topsy-turvy year as some sort of benchmark for how we handle things that are out of our control, I’m sure many of us wouldn’t feel very reassured.

We are all feeling a bit off (to say the least) and, if there is anything that the natural shift from one year to the next can bring us, it is the opportunity to refocus. This is the perfect time to evaluate what we thought mattered in our lives the previous year(s) against what really matters to us moving forward.

I would bet that, upon reflection, connection would end up close to the top of the list of what truly matters for most of us. Connection to our loved ones, connection to our community, connection to ourselves. The way we connect might have shifted in 2020, there’s no question, but the importance of connection in our lives hasn’t.

Setting and maintaining healthy boundaries around how we connect with ourselves and those around us is one of the keys to surviving in an otherwise uncertain environment. Whether at home or at work, direct or indirect – setting healthy boundaries can look like this:

Saying no. It’s simple, not easy to say no when someone asks something of us. And, it’s impossible to credit the first person to say this, but “no is a complete sentence.” No explanation needed.

Setting aside specific time for yourself. Schedule it in your calendar and do everything in your power to stick to it. Only you can know what that time will be (and should be) used for. Take it seriously and do your best.

Using the “do not disturb” function on your phone and “out of office” notifications in your email. Again, decide when you’re going to be “offline” and hold yourself to it.

Being honest and clear. “I feel overwhelmed when our entire holiday break is scheduled. What I need is some down time where nothing is planned and we can just take things as they come.” “I don’t have the capacity to help with that project.” “I won’t be able to get to that until Thursday.”

Managing your expectations. This can be your expectations of yourself or your expectations of those around you. Make sure you are communicating your expectations clearly, so you are not blindsiding anyone when you become disappointed if they haven’t lived up to them. On the flipside, be sure to ask people what their expectations are before making assumptions and putting unnecessary pressure on yourself.

Actually, that leads me to my final point. To ensure that you are recognizing and honouring other people’s boundaries (because, yes, it has to go both ways), all you have to do is:

Ask. Ask someone when would be a good time to have a conversation. Ask them if they have the capacity to hear you before you unload something on them. Ask someone if it’s okay to give them a hug.

Whatever it is, if you start consistently talking about boundaries and expectations with the people in your life, you’ll end up modelling and normalizing these types of conversations. This will hopefully make sticking to your boundaries (and theirs) that much easier.

It should be noted that this is in no way an extensive list, I am in no way an expert and this is in no way an easy process. Being honest about your boundaries can trigger difficult conversations with people who are important to you. It can make you and those around you feel uncomfortable. It can feel isolating. Despite how hard it might feel in the beginning, it’s important to remember that you’re benefiting everyone in your circle by identifying and staying true to your needs.

If control is something you feel you lost last year and you want some sense of it back, focus only on what is in your capacity. Control how you show up, how you respond and how you try to rebound. Put your own oxygen mask on first and uncover what boundaries work best for you. Tailor and tweak them as needed, clearly communicate them to those around you, and stick to them the best you can.

Sam Madore is a contract marketing and communications coordinator with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Colchester East Hants branch.