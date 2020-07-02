Until we can get “back to normal,” I feel like we have all been collectively holding our breath.

Though beaches, shops, and playgrounds have reopened and more of the restrictions that were placed on us have been lifted, the masks and physical distancing continue to challenge our ability to feel any sense of “normalcy” as we walk through our day-to-day.



Like the 1995 movie starring Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett – where four female friends have been “holding their breath until they can feel comfortable in a committed relationship with a man” (thank you Wikipedia) – we have all been Waiting to Exhale. And here’s the thing…we are at a time and place where we have to just let it go.



I think we can all agree that what has happened in our world over the last three months isn’t going to be changing in any drastic way any time soon. The anxiety we (now) feel when we walk through the grocery store is something we will likely be facing for some time as we move forward, try to find safe ways to reconnect, and await the second wave that experts have predicted.



So, let’s just all agree that now’s the time to exhale.



It’s summer. We now have the most freedom we’ve had in months, especially where we have the benefit of our new Atlantic bubble (beginning July 3). And it’s more important than ever to make sure our mental health is being taken care of. Self-care has become less about booking a massage appointment (though it’s nice to be able to do that again now, too) and more about the basic human need to consistently take a beat and check in with ourselves.



So, get outside. Get back to the beach or park or backyard picnic table. Get out your favourite book or music or outdoor activity. Get in the habit of going easy on yourself and those around you.



There is a quote I love by Dutch author Etty Hillesum: “Sometimes the most important thing in a whole day is the rest we take between two deep breaths.”



So I challenge you to take a deep breath in… And exhale.

Take a rest.

Lather, rinse, repeat.