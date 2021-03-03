We are approaching some tough anniversaries.

Anxieties are high and people are struggling with the looming one-year mark of many of the events that caused us pain and brought us grief last year.



For parents, the anniversary of March Break is a trigger for the stress of having to accommodate home schooling. For business owners, teachers, employees and most people in general, the anniversary of the shut down in March last year was the trigger for uncertainty around jobs, income and “normal” day to day operations.



For me, the one-year anniversary of my mother’s death is already causing an increase in anxiety in my already anxious mind.

And for all of Nova Scotia and beyond, particularly those families directly impacted, the anniversary of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is just around the corner in April. Not to mention the other tragedies—a missing child, tragic accidents, Black Lives Matter and countless side effects to a pandemic with no clear end in sight.



Can we just take a minute to acknowledge that that is a lot? More than most would be able to handle in a lifetime, let alone the run of a year?



And now let’s acknowledge that we did it.



We kept going through it all.



We found ways to put one foot in front of the other and move forward.



I think we can put a few things at the top of the list of “what helped us navigate our way through the tough days”:



1. Connection. We found new ways to stay connected with one another.

2. Communication. We were okay with sharing our feelings about our struggles.

3. Community. We showed pride in our communities, found new places to explore, helped out when our neighbours needed it, stood up for one another and the list goes on.



And, in my humble opinion, continuing to do these things is going to be how we continue to move forward. Along with one more thing: finding things to look forward to.



We may not see the end to this pandemic and these restrictions and the uncertainties we’ve been facing, but we can certainly work hard to create positive things to look forward to in the meantime.



• Taking in spring activities that are just around the corner

• Getting our hands dirty in the garden (even if you’ve never gardened before)

• Going on a safe staycation with your family

• Walking your dog on a local trail

• Creating new art

• Working on a new project around the house or apartment

• Getting to the end of a good book



By focusing on opportunities in your day-to-day life that you’re looking forward to, you’re creating a positive momentum that will trickle down. You’re finding joy in things you may not have considered all that joyful before.



If you typically look forward to a trip down south this time of year, try shifting your perspective to something like safely taking a walk on a new-to-you beach somewhere in your own ‘backyard’. No, it’s not going to be the same. And yes, you’re allowed to have sad feelings about things that have changed or things you have lost.



Absolutely allow yourself to feel your grief over the loss of a loved one, the anxiety over the loss of a job or the fear surrounding a “normalcy” that doesn’t seem to exist anymore.



And then try your best to find something down the road that you can’t wait to celebrate.



If you can’t think of anything right now? Create something.



It will be worth it.

Sam Madore is a contract marketing and communications coordinator with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Colchester East Hants branch.