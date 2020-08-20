TRURO – The board chairman of the 102 Wing – Royal Canadian Air Force Association in Truro says the association is taking additional precautions after being told a guest to an event tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul Higgins posted to the wing’s Facebook page on Aug. 20 saying the organization had been contacted by the provincial Department of Health. A guest to the lobster and steak barbecue the wing held Aug. 15, 4-6:30 p.m., tested positive.

“Health NS has interviewed us about our cleaning and disinfecting procedures as well as protocols for members entering and movement within the wing,” reads Higgins’ post. “We have been directed that: 1. It is highly unlikely that there will be further transmission generated from the event above; 2. Attendees who attended the event need not be tested unless symptoms occur; 3. Attendees self-monitor for symptoms for a two-week period from the event date; 4. We need not close the wing at this time.”

Higgins said the board of directors has decided to close the wing until Aug. 31, “which will cover the two week potential symptomatic period.”

Janitorial staff is also performing a deep clean of the facility, which includes a “complete disinfection of all touch points, high and low, as well as furniture, VLTs, washrooms, bar, walls, doors, floors, windows, kitchen, and all glassware and bar/kitchen implements.”

Before reopening, the staff will again conduct another deep clean.

“Although not directed by NS Health to execute the above steps, we feel they are necessary to maintain membership confidence that their health and well-being are not an afterthought and that we will do our best to keep you safe within our facilities and grounds,” reads the post.

Higgins says there will be a media release issued by the health department about the exposure, however it had not been sent out prior to the wing making the public post to their Facebook page.