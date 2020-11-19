TRURO – The next session of EmploymentWorks through the Autism Nova Scotia Truro chapter is coming right up.

The program, which offers employment preparedness training for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), will begin in January 2021. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, and seats are limited as the program will be delivered in-person while following Public Health measures.

The program is available to individuals with ASD that are between the ages of 15 and 64 and out of high school. EmploymentWorks offers employment preparedness training and support to those wanting to enter or re-enter the workforce, or those willing to develop and practice skills needed to support success in the workplace.

Unless Public Health measures change between now and the program start date, it will be held in-person. Should the measures change, the program will move to a virtual platform through Zoom.

For more information or to apply, contact Jessica McKee-Mitchell at 902-593-1015, extension 3051, or jmckeemitchell@austismns.ca.