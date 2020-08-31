TRURO – A popular sexuality and healthy relationships program for individuals with autism is returning this month.

Autism Nova Scotia Truro chapter will offer the Healthy Relationships, Sexuality and Autism program online for 13 weeks. It’s available beginning Sept. 16 to individuals with autism that are 19 and over.

Topics include anatomy and function; gender and sexual orientation; sexual health; sexual behaviours; relationships; dating; and emotions.

The program will be offered through Zoom every Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Leah Poirier, the chapter’s autism support coordinator, at 902-814-4106 or truro@autismns.ca.