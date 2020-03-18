TRURO – Owners of local businesses are feeling uncertain about the future thanks to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Many business owners have made the difficult decision to close their operations to the public. Others, such as bars and restaurants, are being mandated to close by the provincial government.

With the province announcing on March 15 three presumptive cases of the virus in the province, businesses have been seeing a decline in business. That number is now up to a total of 12 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Forsyth, who operates the Nook and Cranny, Sauced, and Belly Up Bar and Grill in Truro, instantly felt an affect Monday morning.

“We went to reduced hours and laid off a few staff Tuesday morning,” he said.

Following the provincial government’s announcement on March 17 restricting restaurants to delivery or take-out only, Forsyth went from seven days of business down to five, and cutting hours on those five days by half.

“Between Monday and (Wednesday) morning, I have no choice but to lay off 35 out of 41 staff,” he said, adding he’d love to be able to hire everyone back once the pandemic is over and businesses can return to normal. “I feel saddened, guilty, and stressed by having to do this.”

Across Prince Street at Clay Café Truro, owner Jaime Oudemans was also feeling the stress of the virus.

“As a business, no one would have thought this would be happening,” she said, just hours after announcing she would be closed to the public until further notice. “This is my busiest week of the year.”

It was the start of March Break when the government announced the cases in the province, and started implementing measures to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

“March Break is like Christmas for me, all in one week.”

Oudemans said it was a tough decision to make, closing to the public. She had already implemented social distancing as recommended, and was washing and sanitizing more often.

“It’s just a matter of when you’ve got to make that call.”

Heading into March Break, when news of the virus was really starting to circulate, Oudemans said she wasn’t as busy as she normally would be. But over the few days following, she really felt the customer base drop.

To try and keep her business alive, Oudemans is having to think outside the box. She doesn’t normally sell her items online due to the nature of the business, however she’s working on putting together some to-go kits.

“It’s really so these families can paint at home,” she said. “I’m putting together things that I can easily disinfect when they are returned to the shop, and before they go out.”

She’s hoping the kits will be ready in the next few days – it will depend on when some orders arrive. She will then look at offering them during a specific time for pick-up, or possibly local delivery.

“I’m hoping these kits will help keep me alive. I have the inventory, I have the paint… this is hard for businesses that have those social aspects. It’s definitely stressful. For me, it’s trying to change my business model a little bit.”

With a small staff, Oudemans is now at the stage of looking at the best way to move forward. She’s been trying to navigate the federal system to see what is available to help both her business and her employees, but it’s still tough.

“As small businesses, we don’t have someone from corporate doing our messaging for us, or figuring out our game plan. All of us small businesses are doing this with a small amount of people.”