For so many of us, the flag a source of pride. For our country. For our people. For our family, friends, and neighbours. And now more than ever, Marcel Marcotte wants to fly his high.

The owner of the Red Woof Inn Doggie Daycare on Highway 311 near North River has his out at the end of his property for motorists to see as they drive by. And he’s encouraging others to do the same.

The original idea was to have his out as a support for those essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the events of this past weekend where more than 19 people lost their lives at the hand of a 51-year-old man bring about much more meaning than the original intent.

“I’m thinking that with what unfolded today, there might be even more need to fly the flag to thank our first responders,” he said on April 19, the day RCMP veteran Const. Heidi Stevenson lost her life and Const. Chad Morrison was injured.

While people across the province and nation have been turning on Christmas lights, porch lights, and even clapping their hands outside at a certain time on a certain date in response to the pandemic, Marcotte says that would have little to no impact in a rural area.

“We always have a seasonal flag up, whether for Christmas or spring, or whatnot, but we’ve had quite a bit of wind lately so we’ve had no flag out at all,” he explained. “I got to thinking what we could do and I looked in the cupboard. The first one I came across was the Canada flag.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Marcotte says the doggie daycare transitioned out of serving its every day clients and instead is only open to frontline workers. Doing that, he said, opened his eyes. From close to two dozen dogs on a daily basis, Red Woof Inn now has about eight to 10 every day.

“Today we have RCMP dogs, and even a dog whose owner is a linesman with Nova Scotia Power,” he said. “These are the people bringing their dogs to us.”

He said a lot of frontline workers during the pandemic were thought of being less than before the situation occurred, with a lot making only minimum wage.

“This is one way of thanking them for putting their health on the line.”

He said two of his clients work for a tire company, driving trucks to service people on the road.

Like other frontline workers, they can’t drop their dogs off with friends or family, so utilize the daycare.

“We became that service for them. You don’t realize how many of these people are essential workers until something like this happens. These guys are out on the road, and are now the difference between supplies and food getting here or not.”

Marcotte also says the flag is out in support of all levels of government, from municipal to federal, and the work they’ve done during the pandemic.

“Every level of government in Canada is doing a stellar job,” he said, adding that yes, things could be better. “But when I look at other countries and what they are doing, it’s day and night.”

He said government officials are doing the best they can in a situation no one could ever have anticipated, and they are constantly looking at where the gaps are so everyone who needs assistance receives it.

Since the pandemic began, Marcotte has been doing everything possible to make sure dogs’ safety remains a priority at the daycare.

Red Woof Inn now offers curbside pick-up, where Marcotte goes to meet the client in the driveway to take the dog inside. Once inside, the dog is wiped down with a sanitizing wipe made for the animal.

He said dogs can act as a transfer, much as someone’s shirt could, so each dog is wiped down.

“But the chance of that happening is very, very remote,” he said.

Payments are done by e-transfer, and frontline workers are offered a 20 per cent discount on the rates. Red Woof Inn also offers Free Fridays, whereas the fee is waived.

“We’re just asking that our clients take that fee and make sure it’s paid forward,” he said, adding he’s encouraged clients to support The Store or local restaurants.

He’s also reached out to both the veterinarian at Central Nova Animal Hospital and his insurance company, PROFur, about vaccinations and those who may be due for their next one.

“Vaccinations aren’t light a light switch in that you turn it off and it’s done,” he explained. “When it’s time for the next vaccination, there’s a period of time that vaccination is still effective.”

He said he wants to be as transparent as possible so he’s posted the letter from his insurer to the daycare’s page on Facebook for all to see. He’s also been in contact with all the dog owners in regards to vaccinations, and, out of the current clients, only one will need an updated vaccination in the near future.

“So, at the end of the day, I worried about nothing, really, but I just want to try and ensure safety,” he said, adding the daycare is also making sure to adhere to any measures the province puts forth.

“We want to make sure we’re not in violation of anything the province says, or do anything that could put us in jeopardy liability-wise. We want this to be a safe place to come, because a lot don’t have another option.”

Anyone who decides to hang their Canada flag as a show of support is encouraged to also visit the Red Woof Inn Doggie Daycare page on Facebook and add a photo as a comment to their pinned post.